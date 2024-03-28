Terrible news, fun-loving Helldivers 2 folks, Arrowhead wants you to avoid having snowball fights until further notice

It's defintely not Christmas, but Christmas in Helldivers 2 has basically just been cancelled. Arrowhead's advising that you refrain from lobbing any snowballs at your mates until further notice, until it figures out how to fix your favorite pastime from inadvertently causing crashes.

That's right, you might be safe to use your arc weapons again without fearing any sudden freezes, thanks to the game's latest patch stopping that from being a thing, but now you've got to avoid trying to cover someone in a suspicious patch of yellow snow you've found mid-op and are somewhow okay with picking up. To be fair, you're now supposed to be making sure those pesky bots get driven back now anyway, so you've got plenty to keep you occupied.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Over in the official Helldivers 2 Discord server, Arrowhead community manager Baskinator announced this depressing news, declaring: "Helldivers, avoid having snowball fights". Don't worry though, this isn't some kind of punishment for failing a major order or, er, being a bit too reticent to stop killing Terminids and actually deal with the galaxy's current biggest threat. "We're aware of a crash caused by picking up and throwing snowballs," the developer explained, "We hope to have this fixed in the near future, but until then, we advise against snowball throwing". So, there you go, if you want to make sure you don't get booted out, stop trying to take people's heads off every time you drop onto a frigid planet.

Over on the game's subreddit, people defintely aren't already firting with disobeying this instruction, which is, you know, for their own good, given that crashes are naturally something that we all moan about whenever they crop up.

There it is. | Image credit: VG247

Look, maybe we just need a new hobby to concentrate on in the interim. Like, er, a mid-mission knitting break, or a game of I spy - even if the answer will probably always be 'an automaton coming to kill us'. Or, how about coming up with knock-knock jokes while you're pinned down in cover? Yeah, you're right none of those are as fun as snowball fights, but I've tried, for Pete's sake.

Also, if you've been having issues with loadouts not working properly, it looks like Arrowhead's investgating those too, according to CEO Johan Pilestedt, so that's nice.

Given how quickly the studio's managed to fix a lot of Helldivers 2's issues so far, hopefully these ones won't afflict you for too much longer, so you can keep on plugging away in the Galactic War.