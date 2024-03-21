Yay, a fresh Helldivers 2 patch is coming soon to fix freezes, here are some guns to avoid using until it does

There've been a lot of issues afficting Helldivers 2 since its latest patch dropped yesterday, but the good news is that Arrowhead's now revealed that it's working on a fresh patch that should take care of the biggest one - the game freezing up on regular basis.

When should this new patch arrive? Soon is the answer by the looks of it, and there are some guns the developer suggests that you stay away from until that point. Given how quickly it managed to sort the recent issues with the game's Galactic War not registering progress properly, I'd listen.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

The reveal of this came via the official Helldivers 2 Discord server, where community manager Baskinator writes: "We have identified the cause of the freezes many players have been experiencing, and we're in the process of building a patch to fix it that should be ready to deploy early next week."

"In the meantime," they added, "we advise against using the Arc Thrower, Arc Shotgun, and Tesla Tower as those appear to be linked to the issue. Thank you for your continued patience!"

So, stay away from your fancy lightining shooters for the time being, sounds doable.

This is a breaking story, so we'll update it with more info ASAP.