Uh oh, Helldivers 2's latest big Galactic War twist is a massive Automaton onslaught fronted by some fancy "augmented" bots dubbed "the Jet Brigade"

Helldivers 2's just gotten afresh Major Order, and I'm sad to say you're not getting any rest after coming out on top in the one that preceded it. Why? Well, there's a massive horde of bots headed for Matar Bay, lead by a special baddie brigade.

If you're out of the loop, the last few orders have been all about taking steps to assemble a new space station that players'll be able to use in their Galactic War efforts once it's complete, with its construction in Gallivare's orbit currently ongoing. It's been all wins so far, but this one looks like it could be particularly tough.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

"The Helldivers have established and held a protective border around Acamar IV, allowing the successful construction of the first-ever Terminid Research Preserve," this fresh order begins, "Our intrepid Xenoentomologists have conducted an inaugural specimen collection foray, and are already reporting great strides towards our understanding of E-710 extraction and exploitation.

"But while the eastern front now has calmed, the socialist toasters on the western front has unleashed a new fighting force. Automaton warships have appeared in massive numbers in the atmosphere of Matar Bay. Multiple SEAF bases have already fallen.

Breaking: The Helldivers have established and held a protective border around Acamar IV, allowing the successful construction of the first-ever Terminid Research Preserve. Our intrepid Xenoentomologists have conducted an inaugural specimen collection foray, and are already… pic.twitter.com/YnItCjp8Ad — HELLDIVERS™ 2 (@helldivers2) October 18, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

"Reports indicate the presence of an augmented Automaton detachment leading the invasion. This group will be referred to as the Jet Brigade in all communications. All Helldivers are ordered to immediately deploy to the defense of Matar Bay."

It looks like that's the only planet that's got to be defended, and this order's slated to last for just under five days, so I'd drop in equipped for a battle that's going to last a while and probably see mutiple pushes from the bots at various points. Or, maybe it'll be a walk in the park to beat the New York Jets battalion. Who knows?

How do you think this Major Order will go? Let us know below, and check out how the community's been finding the tweaks and buffs made by Tuesday's big patch.