Construction begins on Helldivers 2's new space station after players liberate the Arrowhead boss' hometown, but the next step requires "scientific breakthroughs"

Good news, Helldivers 2's new "interplanetary battle station" - the one that sounds like it could turn the Galactic War on its head - is now being built, on a spot named after a nice Scandianvian town. That said, there's a fresh Major Order, because in order to get the station finished, the Helldivewrs are gonna need to be in the "transporting gigastructures" business.

Yep, as if the mood at Arrowhead couldn't get any better, the last MO ended with the Helldivers basically liberating Arrowhead CCO Johan Pilestedt's hometown, because easter eggs.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

If you've no idea what I'm talking about here's the sitch - the last Helldivers 2 MO saw its players secure the orbit of a plant called Gaellivare as the place to build the new Democracy Space Station. The planet, as it turns out, is named after Gällivare, a town in the Swedish region of Lapland that looks to be where Pilestedt came from. So, naturally, the developer was quite happy about this.

The work never stops though, with the game's players already having been deployed on a fresh order in order to ensure the building of that base keeps chugging along.

MAJOR ORDER: The Democracy Space Station has entered the first of four construction phases. Its inspiring, grey-toned hull can already be seen in the orbit of Gaellivare.



Once complete, the DSS will be a new strategic-level weapon. It will wield powerful, Helldiver-directed… pic.twitter.com/h3pn3rSd1R — HELLDIVERS™ 2 (@helldivers2) September 28, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

"The Democracy Space Station has entered the first of four construction phases. Its inspiring, grey-toned hull can already be seen in the orbit of Gaellivare," it reads, "Reaching the next stage of DSS development demands significant scientific breakthroughs. The completed station will be an order of magnitude larger than a Super Destroyer, beyond the capacity of our current Alcubiere Warp Drives to transport without astronomic E-710 consumption.

"The Helldivers are ordered to clear and hold Turing, to allow the Ministry of Science to establish a new, state-of-the-art Xenoentomology Center. The Center will prototype and develop new High-Efficiency Alcubiere Drives, capable of effectively transporting gigastructures like the DSS."

As of writing, Turing looks to be fully in control of the Helldivers, but with four days still to go in the order, there's plenty of time for the bugs to launch an offensive that threatens to make this MO less of a walk in the park.

What other challenges do you reckon Arrowhead might throw in the divers' way as they battle to build this nice new space station in Helldivers 2? Let us know below.