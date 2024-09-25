To action, Helldivers 2 players, the latest Major Order tasks you with choosing where a space station that "could change the course of the war" gets built

Helldivers 2's Galactic War has taken a fresh twist, with the second Major Order to deploy since the last patch helped bring some fresh faces back to the ranks of Super Earth being a pretty big one. There's an "interplanetary battle station" to be built and it's up to you to choose where.

Yep, it looks like players securing the supplies to build a big base in one of July's MOs is finally going to result in them actually getting one. You love to see it.

As Helldivers 2 community manager Twinbeard wrote in the announcement of this latest order, defeat in the last one "demonstrates [the] dire need for an interplanetary battle station", continuing: "Today, after intense research, construction of the Democracy Space Station is ready to begin."

"The DSS will be a powerful strategic tool for reshaping the Galactic Map—democratically directed by the Helldivers themselves," they explained, "To achieve this, an orbital construction site must be secured. Two planets have large enough magnetospheres for safe construction: Gaellivare and Clasa. Both are under Automaton control. The final choice of which to liberate is left to the Helldivers. During construction, the DSS will be extremely vulnerable to attack, so long-term defensibility is paramount.

"The DSS could change the course of the war. Its ultimate success or failure lies in the hands of our greatest heroes: the Helldivers."

So, no pressure, then. So far, it looks like Gaellivare is the one out of theo Auomaton-controlled options that most players are going with, as it's currently sitting at 12% liberated as of writing, while Clasa sits at zero. However, there's still a long way - just under five days - to go in the order, so everything could easily change.

Whatever happens, hopefully the MO-centric divers don't get too frustrated with those who just like killing bugs, since it's the bots that have to be dislodged from both of the order's options.

Are you excited to see what the Democracy Space Station will look like if it gets built in Helldivers 2? Let us know below and check out the extra info Arrowhead put out yesterday about minor changes folks have noticed following the game's latest patch.