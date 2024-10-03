Helldivers 2 players, a big final battle to hold Turing in your space station MO is on, and here's a video of General Brasch suplexing a tank you can only watch if you win

Helldivers 2 latest order in the path towards building that space station has seen some unforseen challenges thrown Super Earth's way - the main one being a whole PSN outage. Now, though, the current Major Order is entering its final stages, and it looks like they'd be defined by a final big stand to hold Turing, even if you won't necessarily be fighting on it.

Yep, there've already been plenty of little victories in this MO's quest to facilitate the building of that new, state-of-the-art Xenoentomology Center that'll let you ping about some gigstructures and continue assembling the big new toy in Gallivare's orbit, but things aren't quite over yet.

After surving that outage earlier this week, the divers have been doing well, having since recorded a big victory in their defense of Shelt to prevent the Automatons from leaking their way down to Mastia and potentially making the ongoing battle on the bug front in this order get a bit tougher.

As of writing, with less than 24 hours to go in the Major Order - just over 20 to be exact - a big attack's been launched on Turing, the sole planet the divers have to hold in order to achieve victory. Here's the thing though, the forces of Super Earth are currently a bit split between that planet and the nearby Acamar IV, because this is one of those situations where the masses and the hardcore armchair generals seem to have different ideas as to how best to approach things.

Over on Helldivers 2's subreddit, you'll find folks urging their peers to go to Acamar - where around 10,000 divers are currently battling to finish off liberating a planet that's 89% of the way to free. Meanwhile, just over 19,000 divers are on Turing itself, 30% of the way to successfully defending it.

The logic of the former faction is this - the attack on Turing looks to be coming from the Acamar system, so if that falls, Turing should automatically be saved without having to risk capturing it directly taking too long.

I don't want to prejudice things either way, as I'm no Sun Tzu, so all I'm going to say is that while writing this story, I've also stubled across a cool fan-made Helldivers 2 animation made by a YouTuber called EPG-6, which at one point features General Brasch suplexing a tank. I've embedded this thing - which its creator says was made using "models extracted and rigged by the guys in the Helldivers Archive Discord" - below, but you can only press play if the Major Order this article's about ends up being sucessful.

Pinky promise? Ok, then get out there and help hold Turing.