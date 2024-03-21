Sadly, Helldivers 2's mechs still aren't idiot proof, and lots of crashes have followed the latest patch

Are you an idiot? Well, I've got some bad Helldivers 2 news for you. The game's latest patch hasn't totally eliminated the phenomenon of accidentally destroying your own exosuit with your own missiles. Also, its deployment has been followed by a wave of crashes, which Arrowhead is working on solutions for.

Unfortunately, while things have been going well in-game for the soldiers of Super Earth occupied as they battle against the Terminids, there've been a number of pesky issues that've been plaguing folks. Arrowhead's working very hard on sorting a lot of them out, but yeah, it might take a little while to see them all rectified.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Let's start with the positives, since more things have been happening in Helldivers 2 than you can probably keep track of. Arrowhead's now deployed some fixes designed to solve some of the issues folk have been having with friend invites, as well as some malfunctionging stats. Sadly, since that point, as outlined in the game's official Discord server, some other problems have arisen.

"We know that many of you are [experiencing] a lot of crashes at the moment (seemingly linked to the patch deployed earlier today, which at least resolved the persistent friend request issue for a lot of players)," community mananger Twinbeard outlined in a post to the server late yesterday, "Our team is deep down in the trenches digging into the issue as we speak. We are on alert ready to update on any changes here. We're very sorry everyone for not being able to supply you with the glorious feeling of bug and bot stomping and hope to have the game more stable as soon as possible."

If you want an idea of the kinds of issues that're being reported, this Reddit thread is full of folks discussing what they've run into, with a number saying they've been regularly getting frustrating crashes while mid-operation or - even worse, just as they're about to extract at the end of one.

You can add in what appears to be an ongoing "issue with the Galactic War not tracking your effective spread of Liberty properly" to that, with that also being looked into, as outlined in a message on the server from (checks notes) that one guy who's known for being in charge of pulling the strings of the conflict.

Patriot Exosuit still destroys itself

by u/nulluminare_ in Helldivers To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Got all that? Good, now here's some sillier news that might disappoint people who don't like looking stupid. While yesterday's patch did solve the issue of destroying your own exosuit by firing a missile from it while turning, it looks like there's going to be a lot more work needed to make the mechs totally immune from backfiring on folks in amusing ways. To be clear, the shown above, where the act of firing a missile can kill you on a seemigly random basis, looks to have already a thing before yesterday's patch, though some players seem to be reporting that it's potentially gotten more common since the patch, which has also seemigly made missiles a bit more tricky to aim.

So yeah, maybe you should just stick Starship troopers on for a bit while you wait for some of this stuff to be rectified.