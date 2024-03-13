It's ok, Helldivers 2 definitely doesn't have flying bugs now, and players don't fear Termicide's potential side effects

Good news, Helldivers 2 definitely does not have flying bug enemies now, even though a number of players have spotted them and provided video evidence. Also, there’s no reason to be concerned about what the chemicals being released as part of the game’s latest major order might be quietly doing to you or the environment..

Yup, we’re all doing fine, now that the chances of being ambushed by an overpowered gang of heavy enemies are a lot lower, even if folks might not have all been on the same page in terms of which planets to prioritise recently. Flying bugs in Helldivers 2, ok pal, good one, that’s definitely not a thing (it is).

You know how we know that? Because Arrowhead CEO Johan Pilestedt’s said it’s the case, in a manner that definitely isn’t in any way sarcastic or jokey (it is), that’s how. “I've heard rumours of flying bugs in Helldivers 2,” he declared, “I want to officially refute such preposterous claims.

“Everyone knows that ‘Bugs can't fly’. And I'm not alone in thinking this. The Ministry of Truth agrees that this is propaganda from bug sympathisers that want to brainwash good people.” So, there you go. Stop fearing the flying bugs.

I've heard rumors of flying bugs in @helldivers2. I want to officially refute such preposterous claims.



Everyone knows that "Bugs can't fly".



Everyone knows that "Bugs can't fly".



And I'm not alone in thinking this. The Ministry of Truth agrees that this is propaganda from bug sympathizers that want to brainwash… — Pilestedt (@Pilestedt) March 12, 2024

You know, the flying bugs that certainly can’t be clearly seen in a number of clips players have posted to the game’s subreddit since the major order to “activate the Terminid Control System”, which should solve the bug infestations currently plaguing several planets, was given yesterday.

You heard me, this post doesn’t show what look a bit like evolved versions of Morrowind’s infamous Cliff Racers clearly attacking a player (it does), and neither does this one, which clearly features a doctored photograph (it doesn’t), a bit like those blurry snaps of Bigfoot.

Also, folks definitely aren’t getting a bit concerned that releasing a bunch of Termicide as pert of the mission might not actually, you know, end all of the galaxy’s problems.

Some of them definitely aren’t speculating that it might have a side effect like, I don’t know, waking up some even larger bugs the could currently be dwelling below the surfaces of these worlds. They also definitely don’t think, given the game’s theming, that it could well be a nasty weed killer that’s liable to damage the lungs of Super Earth’s troops with its...artifical colours and flavours.

Is any of that concern, which is definitely not a thing, valid? Who knows at this point, but it’s something to keep an eye on as we kill those flying bugs that also aren’t a thing (they are).

Whatever you think might happen down the line in the game, make sure to check out the rest of our coverage of the latest updates on Helldivers 2