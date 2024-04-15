Arrowhead knows how "ridiculous" Helldivers 2's fire damage is, working on a fix

Helldivers 2 players are getting frustrated by the game's overly zealous fire damage, but developer Arrowhead has promised a fix is in the works.

Earlier this month, as part of Helldivers 2's update that added in blizzards and sandstorms, the damage that fire caused also received a tweak. However, this particular tweak hasn't been well-received, as it's essentially causing players to die from fire damage in just seconds, which unsurprisingly annoyed a lot of players. Thankfully, it seems like a change is on the way, as in the game's official Discord, community manager Thomas 'Twinbeard' Petersson has assured players that the team is working on making fire not so overwhelming (thanks, PCGamesN).

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

"We're going through 'fire as a whole' at the moment," wrote Petersson in response to one Discord user. "The works - DPS, DOT, the host thingie, not dying in two seconds from just touching it etc. Probably introducing fixes in parts, but we're on it like Donkey Kong on barrels!" In a separate message to another user, Petersson went on to acknowledge how the fire damage is "ridiculous" writing that it's "at least wrong and something we’re changing… It's an elaborate process, so we’re doing it in parts. More info to follow."

That'll obviously be a welcome change for those of you that keep getting burned like a bagel you forgot to take out of the toaster, but without a date you'll just have to be careful when it comes to those red hot flames.

Arrowhead also recently announced that the game's reward system will be getting an overhaul soon, and Helldivers 2 recently just got new ship module upgrades where one will let you pay a lot to teach your crew how to pack boxes, which will surely come in handy… eventually. Oh, and if you were worried about whether you'll be able to get that platinum trophy or not, don't worry - the Automatons are back, so you're all good there.