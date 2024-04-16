Good news, Helldivers 2's latest patch ensures the Ground Breaker armour's no longer a victim of accidental false advertising

It's another day, so here's news of another Helldivers 2 patch that does things. What are those things? Well, a lot of the usual kinds of fixes, plus a passive swap that stops one of the latest warbond's armours from accidentally being a magnet for buyer's confusion, if not buyer's remorse.

If you're out of the loop, the Democratic Detonation Warbond arrived in-game last week, bringing with it a bunch of useful tools to help you continue to battle the returned automatons, even if you can't afford the latest ship module upgrades. Sadly, up until this latest patch arrived, if you bought one of the armour sets on offer, you weren't quite getting what you paid for.

As detailed in the notes for patch 01.000.203, the main thing it does is resolve a bit of a mixup regarding the CE-27 Ground Breaker armour. You see, it'd accidentally shipped with a 'servo-assisted' passive, instead of the 'engineering kit' one it was advertised as featuring.

Thankfully, following a quick swap, you should now have exactly what you paid for when you invested in the warbond. Well, assuming you didn't just pay to rock the new explosive crossbow and leave the rest on your ship's shelves, which, to be fair, I wouldn't blame you for.

— HELLDIVERS™ 2 (@helldivers2) April 16, 2024

Aside from that, the patch brings a bunch of fixes for various crashes that can happen in specific scenarios, building on last week's hotfix. So, now you should no longer have to worry about things such as "throwing back a grenade while wielding a heat-based weapon" or "too many civilians" spawning leading you to get pinged out of your op.

The other change of note is that Arrowhead's "fixed an issue that resulted in different damage being dealt to enemies between PC and console players", which some folks on Reddit have suggested could resolve a long-running issue with PS5 players sometimes being able to kill Bile Titans a lot quicker than their PC squadmates.

If your recent troubles in Helldivers 2 have been with with fire damage rather than finances, you'll be glad to hear that Arrowhead's working on a fix for that.