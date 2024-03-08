Fear not, Helldivers 2 players, an update that'll make heavy enemies "a bit easier to bring down" should be coming soon.

If you’ve been putting off jumping back into Helldivers 2’s bombastic firefights for control of certain planets because you’re worried about being blasted into smithereens by a gang of heavily-armoured foes, then I have good news for you - a hotfix should be coming soon that’ll make your helldiving life a bit less difficult.

Yep, don’t worry, following the array of complaints that’ve been lodged on Reddit and Discord - some in more constructive fashion than others - following the the arrival of the game’s highly controversial first batch of balancing changes, a fix does look to be in the works. So, hopefully once it’s here there should be less instances of folks being suddenly ambushed by seemingly-indestructible automatons.

The coming changes that Arrowhead looks to be planning to deploy soon to help make heavy enemies a bit less of an impossible obstacle to overcome have been outlined in a post on Helldivers 2’s Discord server from community manager Spitz.

“I wanted to take a moment this afternoon to let you all know that we've heard your concerns over the last few days regarding enemy spawns, enemy armour, and the ability to kill these enemies,” they wrote, “As we've said before, our teams are always taking in player feedback and looking at how we can tweak the game to ensure that it is fair, enjoyable and provides the best experience for everyone.

“I can confirm that we're currently looking at changes to the spawn rates and health pools of heavy enemies, and will be attempting to spread them out more to prevent large spikes of tougher mobs appearing at the same time, as well as making them a bit easier to bring down. This change should go out in a future hotfix - no date as of yet.”

Spitz also mentioned that “the EAT-17 and Recoilless Rifle no longer [suffers] from a 50% damage decrease when hitting an armoured enemy at a 'glance angle' that deflects the shot.” “Combined with the upcoming adjustment to health and spawn rates, this should make the larger enemies a bit less common, instead spawning more 'chaff' enemies to support them, and should allow players to bring these enemies down with a single well-placed shot,” they concluded, “Hopefully this leads to less instances of endless kiting and players being left without any effective weaponry to kill harder enemies.”

So, there you go, you can stop having nightmares about encountering the likes of Hulks and Chargers while you’re just trying to survive an evac mission or defend a key position on a planet like Tien Kwan, where folk are currently fighting hard to secure the mechs we all crave.

Even though you can find some of these exosuits out in the field already, the battle to secure the planet’s proving so tough it’s already spawning actual war poems, so get in there and help, soldier!