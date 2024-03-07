Get ready, Helldivers 2 players, it looks like you're about to be sent to liberate some mechs

Following an official comfirmation that they were coming soon earlier this week, it's now looking like Helldivers 2's mechs are finally ready to be rolled out into the game, though you and your fellow hardened soldiers battling for Space Earth may well have some work to do before you can add one to your arsenal

Yup, the vehicular backup that might just make a difference in the battle for galactic supremacy - especially now that some weapons controvrsially aren't quite as effective as they used to be looks like it's about to actually arrive in-game.

In a tweet, Arrowhead Game Studios has declared: "THIS IS NOT A DRILL! Our factories are under attack, halting all output. Helldivers have been deployed to liberate Tien Kwan!"

What does that mean? Well, it looks like you and your squadmates will soon be deploying to Tien Kwan to librate the mech factories that - we assume based on the tweet - are on the plante's surface, and are currently being overrun by one of the galaxy's numerous pests.

That's all the info we have at current, but we'll be sure to update this breaking story ASAP.