Get in there, Helldivers 2's mechs are officially confirmed to be on the way "soon"

Don't look now, but Helldivers 2 developer Arrowhead has just officially confirmed that the long-rumoured and highly-requested mechs that folks loved in the first game are on their way to its sequel. When? Well, "soon".

Yup, it's been ages, but the vehicular backup that might just make a difference in the battle for galactic supremacy looks like it's going to be more than just something you can salivate over in a trailer or comb through a Discord server for mentions of.

In a tweet, Arrowhead Game Studios has declared: "HELLDIVERS! The EXO-45 Patriot Exosuits are in full production in the factories of Tien Kwan. Ready for deployment on the battlefield soon!"

What's an EXO-45 Patriot Exosuit, you ask? It's that great big thing in the stylised image the studio's tweeted, I respond, in a manner that I hope won't make you click straight off this article. Seriously though, they look to be the exact big robotic thing from the endthis trailer, like one of Star Wars' AT-ST walkers, but with extra guns and a slightly bulkier frame that should hopefully be a bit more Ewok proof - not that Helldivers has any sentient teddy bear enemies as of writing.

HELLDIVERS! The EXO-45 Patriot Exosuits are in full production in the factories of Tien Kwan. Ready for deployment on the battlefield soon! pic.twitter.com/MfqDbWLhuG — HELLDIVERS™ 2 (@helldivers2) March 5, 2024

What'll they be like in game? Well, if their predecessors are anything to judge by, not quite as overpowered as you're probably hoping, as you gently pet your assault rifle and think about all of the major orders you're gonna be able get done with one in your crew. Seriously though, how the mechs fit into the game's current balance arrangement will be a big question, as it will be with any other fresh additions to the arsenal, such as the proper melee weapons some folks currently want.

For now, though, the mech poster's already been turned into a sticker on the Helldivers 2 Discord that you can spam to your heart's content, so why not head over there and get lost in the hype, instead of worrying about how effective a partner in crime the EXO-45 will be or what kind of quirks might be added to the deployment procedure for it - if indeed it does end up working like a typical stratagem.

