Helldivers 2 Patch 01.001.104 wraps up Arrowhead's 60 and a bit day plan by aiming to make the Automatons "less frustrating to play against" and unleashing more fun weapon tweaks

Helldivers 2's latest update, Patch 01.001.104, is finally here, wrapping up Arrowhead's 60 day plan to improive the game with a bunch more balancing and tweaks, with the biggest headline looking to be an effort to make the Automatons more attractive opponents for divers who usually stick to bug swatting.

Yep, following a slight delay because the publisher hadn't looked at a calandar when it set in motion its plans to revamp the game following the negative reception that surrounded it following the arrival of the Escalation of Freedom update, the big patch that closes out those plans has arrived.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

As detailed in the characteristically beefy patch notes for Patch 01.001.104, to brings pretty huge host of tweaks, building on the work of its equally huge predecessor, Patch 1.001.100.

"We have made changes to the remaining weapons and stratagems we weren't able to finish for the patch on September 17, ensuring they’re now more interesting and effective," Arrowhead wrote, "We have also dedicated some time and we’ve looked over some key core systems like enemy spawning as well as targeting and vision for the Automatons. Based on your feedback, we’ve fine-tuned the Automaton experience to hopefully make them feel less frustrating to play against. Additionally, we have also adjusted the Helldivers durability to make your armour choices feel more impactful.

🛠 Support incoming! ⚙️



The time has come for us to conclude our 60-Day Plan with a note from our Game Director Mikael Eriksson and a big patch for players that includes Balancing, Gameplay Changes, Fixes and more! #BuffDivers



🗒 Note: https://t.co/y3Q0UgrKeC

🔗 Patch notes:… pic.twitter.com/1CuXvmqNh2 — HELLDIVERS™ 2 (@helldivers2) October 15, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

"Finally, we've introduced new functionality to certain items to give players more depth in mastering their equipment. For example, the GR-8 Recoilless Rifle and the AC-8 Autocannon now have programmable ammunition, and drones that come with backpacks can be toggled on or off for added control."

The patch also arrived alongside a note from Helldivers 2 game director Mikael Eriksson, acknowledgoing the conclusion of the 60 day plan by offering a broad overview of how substantial the changes it's featured have been.

"As we keep building this game, we are committed to keeping the lines of communication open through regular player surveys, improved patch notes, and more frequent updates via blog posts and streams," the developer wrote, "We will also continue to expand our closed betas, to make sure we catch valuable feedback early.

"On behalf of the team at Arrowhead, I want to thank you for your patience, your insights, and your passion for our game. We’ve genuinely enjoyed seeing your reactions to our latest updates, and we’re excited to continue developing the game while ensuring that it delivers on its core fantasy and remains a game we all love to play. Together, we are shaping the future of Helldivers 2, and we can’t wait to show you what’s next for the core game experience and the next chapters of the Galactic War."

Are you planning to delve into Helldivers 2 straight away to see how this new patch has switched up the diving experience? Let us know below!