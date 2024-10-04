With Turing secure, Arrowhead reveals the next step in building Helldivers 2's planet-to-planet warping space station: nicking a mining complex from the bots

Helldivers 2's gotten another fresh Major Order, after the forces of Super Earth moved one step close to having a fuctional Democracy space station on their side by gaining hold of Turing. The next job in the mission to get the big thing built? Capturing a planet that's home to an Automaton mining complex.

If you're out of the loop, the last few orders have been all about taking steps to assemble a new space station that players'll be able to use in their Galactic War efforts once it's comlete, with its construction in Gallivare's orbit currently ongoing. Victory in that last MO, after a whole PSN outage, means it's one step closer to finished.

"With the successful hold of Turing, Super Earth's leading Terminid experts and FTL engineers from across the galaxy have converged on the planet, to develop High-Efficiency Alcubiere Drives. These new drives, once built, will enable the Democracy Space Station to warp between planets at the Helldivers' direction, dispensing Freedom anywhere it is required," this latest Major Order begins.

Arrowhead also included a nice nod to the efforts of divers to secure Mastia and Shelt in in that last order, which is cool. However, it continues that the station's completion "will [also] require the construction of the Deep Mantle Forge Complex", with this being the new goal.

— HELLDIVERS™ 2 (@helldivers2) October 4, 2024

"We have identified atmospheric readings on Claorell indicating the Automatons are already engaging in deep-mantle mining operations on the planet," the order closes, "The Helldivers are directed to liberate Claorell and its deep-mantle mining complex from the Automatons."

So, yep, you're off to the Tanis Sector. Well, and no doubt a heap of other planets to head off attempts by the bots and/or bugs to take Claorell for themselves. Here's hoping the community makes the right strategic moves to outwit whatever Arrowhead game master J.O.E.L has up its sleeves.