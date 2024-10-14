After a minor calendar mix-up, Helldivers 2's next big patch drops soon and it's already inspired jokes about Skyrim being ported to some bullets

Helldivers 2's next big patch is now set to drop tomorrow, October 15, because Arrowhead forgot to factor weekends into its plans when it announced that 60 day plan during the summer. The good news is that the studio's made up for this minor oversight via a cheeky video teasing what's coming in the patch, including one inclusion that's seen Johan Pilestedt get in on the jokes.

Yep, in a another one of those cheeky little videos Arrowhead used to gradually reveal a lot of the major stuff that'd be included in the game's last big update, CCO Pilestedt and developer Niklas Malmborg adressed the fact that the 60-day plan is now technically a 63-day one.

"We don't patch during weekends, because we don't want to break the game while you're playing the game, Pilestedt explained, "We have decided to release the day 60 patch on day 63, that's gonna be on a Tuesday, [October 15]." Thankfully, the developers did then offer some teases as to changes that'll be coming in the patch.

What were they? Well, the autocannon's getting some flak (in the good way), the scorcher's getting "automatic fire", drone backpacks are becoming recallable so you can avoid friendly fire, and the stalwart is getting "one of the nicest changes" in the patch.

Oh, and the recoilless rifle's getting "programmable ammo", leading to lots of speculation from players as to what that might entail, including one joke about now being able to get DOOM running on your bullets that Pilestedt responded to with a Reddit comment wisecrack of: "and later Skyrim will be released on it."

Helldivers, tune in for some important updates about our upcoming 60(3?) Day Patch and have a sneak peek at what's to come. pic.twitter.com/w5okGZr41A — HELLDIVERS™ 2 (@helldivers2) October 11, 2024

There's also a relatively fresh new major order to that's been helping tide folks over until tomorrow, with the latest step in building that new space station, with help from the deep mantle forge complex and xenoentomology center the divers have already secured in recent orders, being as follows:

"Research progress is currently bottlenecked by the number of Terminid specimens available. Additionally, the advent of the DSS will drastically increase our E-710 requirements. Therefore, High Command has ordered the establishment of a Terminid Research Preserve on Acamar IV.

"Terminids will be seeded inside tightly-controlled areas on Acamar IV, allowed to develop naturally but kept in check by a robust network of electrified fences. Research Teams stationed within the Preserve will be able to requisition Terminid specimens as needed, aided by SEAF Bug Wardens. In the future, the Preserve can be expanded to provide not only research specimens, but also easy-to-acquire E-710.

"The Helldivers are to establish and maintain a strict planetary quarantine around Acamar IV, isolating the Preserve from the greater Terminid host."

So, off you go to help secure Gacrux, which looks to be the planet in the MO list - which also includes Crimsica, Turing, Darius II, and Pandion-XXIV - that currently needs your attention, and make sure to check back in with us on October 15 so you know when the patch has gone live and can get a taste of what its full patch notes have to offer.