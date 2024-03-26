Nice, Helldivers 2's latest patch stops the game from freezing when you fire three lightning-infused guns

Good news, if you've been having issues with Helldivers 2 freezing since its last patch was deployed, there's now a new one designed to stop at least some instances of the game doing just that when you use specific guns.

If you're out of the loop, things had been going well in-game for the soldiers of Super Earth until a number of pesky issues hit last week, likely contributing to the failure of a major order, which some players were seemingly told hadn't failed, even though it definitely had. Arrowhead's been working very hard on sorting a lot of them out and here's a big fix, as the focus starts to go back to what cool stuff might happen in-game next.

As detailed in the very snappy notes for patch 1.000.104, which was teased last week, it has one job and hopefully will do it well. That one job is fixing the game's arc-based weapons, and stopping the act if firing them from freezing the game. The guns and stratagems in question are the Arc Thrower, Arc Shotgun, and Tesla Tower.

They're all used to fire a bit of lightning at bugs or bots in cool-looking arcs, which are less cool if they cause you to get lobbed out of the game midway through an operation. But, hopefully that should now be a thing of the past.

Meanwhile, if you're hoping to get some new hardware to wireld, just in case your exosuit doesn't fulfil enough of your power fantaies, is sounds like Arrowjead's considering giving you a minigun soon, but only if the studio can find a good way to make it fit into the game's established arsenal. "Gatling guns as support weapons are cool, but only if they accurately represent the insane recoil," CEO Johnan Pilestedt has tweeted in response to one player asking for them, adding: "We may, but it will require some real cool mechanics.

If you're wondering what those mechanics could look like, it seems thar running out of ammo in a matter of seconds and possibly having to convince a teammate to carry around a huge drum magazine for you, likely in place of their own firearm, are on the table, if Pilestedt's follow-up tweets are anything to go by.

So, maybe now's a good time to hop back into the Galactic War, so you're ready for whatever turn it might take next.