After hours of preparing to fail Helldivers 2's latest major order, it seems like players are getting conflicting reports as to whether they actually have

Uh, ok, so this is gonna be a weird one. After Helldivers 2 have spent the last little bit all preparing to fail the game's latest major order - likely due to all of the issues that've been plaguing the game this week - it looks like they're now getting conflicting reports as to whether they have or not.

Yeah, they're just as confused as you are. And I don't just mean the folks who've been having to hope that the game's mechs will someday become idiot proof. Though, to be honest, given the problems that've been afflicting the game's galactic war liberation percentages, this might not be that surprising.

Now that the clock's run out on the major order to liberate both Fori Prime and Zagon Prime, players have been posting their heartfelt reactions to not having managed to accomplish it. Execpt, the notifications they're getting seem to be saying two different things on a case by case basis.

For every player posting that they've gotten an alert saying that the major order's been failed, there are just as many sharing ones they seem to have gotten which claim that the community has actually succeded in accomplishing the order. The game's official Discord server is full of folks who're having the same things happen and are naturally just as miffed.

This is a breaking story and we'll update it with more info ASAP.