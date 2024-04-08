Skip to main content
THE PRICE OF FREEDOM

Helldivers 2 players did a good job taking down the Automatons, but now the game is technically impossible to Platinum

Does this make the return of the bots all the more inevitable?

Helldivers 2 screenshot showing a player character in a futuristic military suit with a cape, holding a gun, running away from a large robot firing a flamethrower on a rocky planet.
Image credit: Arrowhead
Oisin Kuhnke avatar
News by Oisin Kuhnke Contributor
Published on
2 comments

Helldivers 2 players have successfully taken down all of the Automatons, but now they face a new problem: not being able to Platinum the game.

Last week, Helldivers 2 players came together to take down all of the enemy bots as part of the game's latest major order. Since then, there have been some crashes that have been affecting later stages of operations, but the good news is that a fix is coming "very soon." In the meantime, though, some players over on the game's subreddit have noticed a slightly more difficult problem to deal with (thanks, TheGamer). With all of the bots gone, it seems that the game is technically impossible to Platinum, as there are three achievements that all require something to do with the bots.

So is it impossible to get this achievement now that bots are dead?
byu/IhrFrauen inHelldivers

None of the achievements are particularly complex, but with the bots being gone, there's no actual way to get them right now. The three achievements affected are:

  • Bot Scrapper - play one bot mission
  • Let's call it a draw - shoot off both arms on a Hulk and then extract while it's alive
  • Nothing is bigger than Freedom - defeat a Hulk

Important to note though is that it's pretty unlikely that the bots will be gone for good. In the first instance, that truly would make those achievements impossible to get, and I'm sure all of the trophy hunters would kick up a big fuss if that were the case. As many pointed out on the game's subreddit, it's likely that the bots will return, as there's a chance they're still active elsewhere in the universe. It's probably just a matter of time until the bots make their comeback, and then you can lead everyone towards liberty once again.

While you wait for that, though, a new warbond is set to arrive this week, which will include an explosive crossbow and grenade pistol you'll inevitably blow yourself up with.

In this article

Helldivers 2

PS5, PC

