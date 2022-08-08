Bridget joins Guilty Gear Strive as part of Season 2 DLC

As Evo 2022 unfolded over the weekend, there were plenty of reveals and announcements, one of which is undoubtedly great news for fans of Guilty Gear Strive. Perhaps one of the series' most popular characters, Bridget, will be joining the game as a playable character during Season 2 of DLC.

Catch the announcement trailer for Bridget here!

Perhaps what is even better news for fans is the fact that they are playable right now. In addition to this, Arc System Works also reminded fans that Bridget is not the only new character to be coming to the game during Season 2, with three more brand new characters expected to be introduced over the coming months.

Bridget made their first playable appearance in Guilty Gear X2, with their last appearance as a playable character in Guilty Gear XX Core Plus R. This is the first title since where players will be able to fight as the yo-yo master.

Using their yo-yo and teddy bear companion, Roger, Bridget appears to excel in long-distance attacks and can perform some rather unique, swift moves with their yo-yo.

They're also flaunting a new outfit that shares similarities with the nun-style of their older appearances, making Bridget's flair and style undeniable as they not only take to combat, but even in their unique walking animations.

As a result of Bridget's mobility and ranged attacks, Arc System Works suggest that they'll be one of the easier characters to pick up, and have even shared a starter guide to their YouTube for those who'll be trying out Bridget today.

What do you think of Bridget's arrival in Guilty Gear Strive, and which characters do you look most forward to seeing in future?