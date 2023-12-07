If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

How to befriend animals and start a farm in LEGO Fortnite

If you want resources in abundance, you'll want some animals, too.

The player approaches some cows and chickens with a Pumpkin in hand in LEGO Fortnite
Image credit: Epic Games/VG247
Kelsey Raynor
Guide by Kelsey Raynor Guides Writer
LEGO Fortnite is certainly a weird collision between worlds. In this survival-crafting game, you’ll be scouring luscious Fortnite maps for resources, meeting LEGO brick friends and creatures along the way. You’ll soon enough go about building your own village, and later, town, as you try to stay alive, complete quests, and attract more townsfolk.

And while befriending random townsfolk is all good and well, we can’t be neglecting the animals in LEGO Fortnite. They’re a pretty critical resource for farming and food, after all. With that in mind, here’s how to befriend animals in LEGO Fortnite.

How to befriend animals in LEGO Fortnite

If you’re hoping to befriend animals in LEGO Fortnite, it’s fortunately very easy. All you need to do is lure in the four-legged friends with food!

As demonstrated in a rather amusing format over on LEGO Fortnite’s X (formerly Twitter), the pumpkin is a good way to begin tempting some animals into being your friend. It seems as though different animals have different favorite foods, however, so keep that in mind!

You’ll want to start off by acquiring a pumpkin (or any crop of your choice), which are found quite easily across the LEGO Fortnite map. Raspberries and corn are also very easy to come by.

The player feeds raspberries to a sheep in LEGO Fortnite
Drop food near an animal to feed them. | Image credit: Epic Games/VG247

With the food in your inventory, all you need to do is slowly approach and animal and drop the food near them. They’ll rush over and scoff it, and if you’re lucky, they might reward you with a resource for the free meal. Cows will provide milk, sheep will provide wool, chickens will provide eggs, and so forth.

The player goes to pet a cow they have just fed in LEGO Fortnite
After feeding an animal, you can pet them! | Image credit: Epic Games/VG247

On top of this, animals you feed can also then be pet. Getting close enough to interact with and pet them will also net you some resources, so make sure not to neglect your local animals!

The player stands over an animal pen with a chicken inside, beside their shelter in LEGO Fortnite
Makeshift animal pens can be made using half-walls, and by luring them inside with food before trapping them there. | Image credit: Epic Games/VG247

If you’re hoping to build a Minecraft-style farm, we recommend building a pen using wooden half-walls for now and luring nearby animals into it with food. Once you’ve plenty inside, close the pen on them, and voila, you’ve your own herd of cattle to tend to, or whatever other animal you choose.

For more on LEGO Fortnite, take a look at what LEGO Fortnite seeds are, how to cook yourself some food, and how to craft a campfire.

