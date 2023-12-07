If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

How to craft an Axe or Pickaxe in LEGO Fortnite

Chop, chop! Trees in LEGO Fortnite will not chop down themselves.

The player chops down a tree using a Forest Axe in LEGO Fortnite
Image credit: Epic Games/VG247
Kelsey Raynor
Guides Writer
Published on

LEGO Fortnite is a brand-new game mode added to Epic Games’ battle royale, and in this survival-crafting spin-off, you’ll be adventuring around as a blocky, LEGO character who’s attempting to start their own town. It comes as no surprise that this game bears a lot of similarities to Minecraft in its mobs and systems, but it’s shaping up to be pretty good fun so far.

If you’re just getting started in LEGO Fortnite, you’ll require an Axe or Pickaxe to help you get started collecting resources and crafting shelter, and so forth. So without further ado, here’s how to craft an Axe or Pickaxe in LEGO Fortnite.

How to craft an Axe or Pickaxe in LEGO Fortnite

First things first, to craft and Axe or Pickaxe in LEGO Fortnite, you will need to build a Crafting Bench.

While a lot of things can be built using your ‘Build’ menu in the lower left-hand corner, some items require the Crafting Bench to be crafted; this includes the Axe and Pickaxe.

Once you’ve built a Crafting Bench, interact with it and you’ll be able to view the recipe to build a basic Forest Axe or Pickaxe right away. The Forest Axe requires five wood and two granite to craft, while the Pickaxe merely requires five wood.

The player looks at the recipe for a Forest Axe at a Workbench in LEGO Fortnite
Axes and Pickaxes can be crafted at a Workbench. | Image credit: Epic Games/VG247

But how do you get wood and granite without these tools? Fortunately, that’s easy. Explore your world and you’ll soon see pieces of wood and granite scattered across the place. These can be picked up and used to craft with.

The player looks at picking up some wood from the floor, nearby a bush and some pumpkins in LEGO Fortnite
Wood can be found on the floor all over the place in LEGO Fortnite. | Image credit: Epic Games/VG247

Take the resources to your Workbench and simply select the tool you want to craft. Then, voila. You’ll have yourself a trusty tool to use across LEGO Fortnite. You can also retrieve a Pickaxe by killing a skeleton at night, which saves you the five wood.

Once you have an Axe or Pickaxe, you’ll be able to collect further wood, granite, and other resources in abundance and with much more ease!

For more on LEGO Fortnite, take a look at what LEGO Fortnite seeds are and how these can change your worlds.

