LEGO Fortnite looks to be an immersive new experience that combines the constructive creativity of LEGO with the endless excitement of Fortnite. From official sources we know that it’s a “survival crafting” game, similar to Minecraft, so that means we can quite easily work out how some of the main features will work.

One of the most interesting features we’ve seen are LEGO Fortnite seeds. From leaked images, we know that the synopsis of LEGO Fortnite is “Build, gather, craft and face off against mighty foes while exploring the world”.

That makes it sound even more like Minecraft to me. So from there we can figure out pretty much exactly how seeds will work and what you would use them for. Here’s everything we know.

What are LEGO Fortnite seeds?

LEGO Fortnite seeds are a code you input when creating a new game session that starts your character in a specific world rather than a randomly generated one.

It’s one of the advanced settings you can change when creating a new world, above where you can toggle enemies on or off and decide on different survival elements like hunger, temperature and PvP.

What will LEGO Fortnite seeds do?

LEGO Fortnite seeds are useful for a variety of reasons. Firstly, from a gameplay point of view, players will be able to share seeds from worlds which have lots of rare resources or have lots of good items near the starting spawn to give you a solid head start.

Alternatively, we’ve seen from the LEGO Fortnite key art that there are many different biomes in the worlds you create.

From a seed you can guarantee a good distribution of icy, desert and forest lands. Or maybe you don’t want that? Maybe you want to build a snowy winter wonderland, or role-play in a Wild West desert? With seeds you can make sure that you get the landscape you need.

Tag yourself, I'm Monks pic.twitter.com/pQhGQgOZUl — LEGO Fortnite (@LEGOFortnite) December 5, 2023

However, perhaps an even more fun use for seeds is that you can share the code with your friends or the wider community. By using a LEGO Fortnite seed, you and your friends can play on exactly the same starting point, even if you’re not playing in the same game session.

Or, even more excitingly, if a creator you like shares their seed then you can play your game in exactly the same world as them and recreate their adventures!

Either way, LEGO Fortnite seeds allow you to eliminate some of the randomness that appears in survival games, letting you have a more consistent or guided experience.