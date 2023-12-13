Lego Fortnite copper and how to get copper bars

How to get copper in Lego Fortnite is a bit tedious at first, but you'll need plenty of it as you progress further in your survival adventure. Copper and copper bars in Lego Fortnite are vital parts of high-level crafting recipes, and as you'd probably expect from important items like that, acquiring them is a process in itself, one that involves spelunking, not burning alive, and creating a network of supplies to keep yourself going.

Our Lego Fortnite copper guide explains where to find the valuable material and how to process it into copper bars.

Lego Fortnite copper

Lego Fortnite copper locations

Copper, like most of Lego Fortnite’s higher-grade materials, only comes from caves, specifically, caves in the desert biome, or Dry Valley, if you want to be all official. These show up seemingly at random when you spawn in a world, though once you find one, a permanent mountain-shaped icon appears on your map denoting the cave’s location so you can find it again, should you fall victim to the dangers of the wild.

You probably will fall victim in the desert. Make sure you’ve collected more hearts before venturing too far in.

In my experience, pretty much every cave in the desert is a lava cave, so make sure to bring Snowberry Shakes along. Your health depletes quickly and in larger quanities when you’re burning in a lava cave compared to when you’re just hot, which, well, of course it does. Snowberry Shakes protect you from extreme heat, and you can make one with a juicer, two Snowberries, and one stack of milk.

How to get copper in Lego Fortnite

This isn't copper, but you'll need some of it anyway

Lava caves have more than one type of mining node. The one you’re most likely to see first is a brightcore node, a glowing pile of rocks that you usually find near lava. These don’t yield copper as far as I can tell, but you will need brightcore to make copper bars. Equip your Rare Pickaxe, and harvest some brightcore before continuing your search for copper.

Copper comes from copper-colored nodes, as you might expect. These are brassy, orange-y brown with a bit of green coloration around the edges, and I usually find them in areas with no lava. Harvesting copper also requires a Rare Pickaxe, which, itself, needs an upgraded crafting bench, flexwood, and sandclaws.

You can also use dynamite or other explosives if you have them handy and want copper before upgrading your pickaxe.

How to get copper bars in Fortnite

Turning copper into copper bars takes a bit more time and effort. You need a metal smelter, and crafting that takes:

35 Obsidian Slab

3 Blast Core

15 Brightcore

Plunk your copper into the smelter, and you get copper bars in return.

Plan on making a lot of copper bars in Lego Fortnite. You need them for Epic-tier equipment, which you need to harvest higher-grade materials to expand your village even further.

Lego Fortnite's desert is a pretty dangerous place, even with hearts and heat-beaters, so you might want to recruit some villagers to help deal with the more challenging foes there.