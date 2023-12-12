If you’re hoping to find resources such as Marble and Knotroot in LEGO Fortnite, you’ll need to explore all the biomes on offer in search of caves. Caves, while full of pesky enemies, are also full of resources that are vital to keeping your village bustling and acquiring new upgrades.

Caves, however, spawn in random locations when starting a new world in LEGO Fortnite. They’re not marked on the map, and you can’t dig your way down into them like in Minecraft, meaning that they’re difficult to find at first. With that said, here’s how to find and explore caves in LEGO Fortnite.

How to find caves in LEGO Fortnite

As mentioned already, caves are not something you can dig your way into in LEGO Fortnite. They’re large, rocky structures across the world that will have a visible entrance on one side.

They’re tricky to find at first, but once you do find one and approach it, it will be marked on your map for the rest of the game. It’ll only vanish if you and your friends decide to start a new world.

When you are near a cave, it'll mark itself on the map. | Image credit: Epic Games/VG247

Now, what’s the best way for tracking down a cave? We’d wait until you have a Map Marker placed that marks where your village is.

Once that’s done, set out exploring the biomes across your world during the day-time (it’s hard to see anything, including caves, at night) and look out for large rocks with entrances, as shown below.

This is what a cave entrance looks like in LEGO Fortnite. | Image credit: Epic Games/VG247

You might find yourself running around and exploring for a while before you run into one, but you will find one. You can also climb mountains or hills and scope out surrounding areas to see if you can spot anything resembling a cave.

How to explore caves in LEGO Fortnite

Once you’ve found a cave in LEGO Fortnite, what is there to actually do inside them? Well, aside from fending off enemies, you’ll be able to acquire plenty of resources.

Go into caves armed with weapons and a friend or you will be easily outnumbered. | Image credit: Epic Games/VG247

There’ll be lots of chests hidden in caves that contain resources or seeds for growing crops, and you can get resources needed for recipes and upgrades such as Marble and Knotroot here.

If there is a chest that is out of reach, you can also build structures inside caves to help you reach them.

On top of that, we recommend crafting a Health Charm, weapon, and recruiting a villager to follow you so that you’re in the best position possible when coming up against the mobs of skeletons and other enemies that frequent caves.

