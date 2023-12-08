Knotroot is a very important, advanced resource in LEGO Fortnite which lets you build stronger tools, more powerful items and push your village to new heights.

However, it’s very unclear how to get your hands on some, even if you have already unsuspectingly walked past some already.

Here’s everything you need to know about Knotroot in LEGO Fortnite and how to add it to your inventory!

Where to find Knotroot in LEGO Fortnite

Knotroot is found inside Grassland caves in LEGO Fortnite. Look for the distinctive gnarled branches sprouting from cave walls, then chop it down as you would a normal tree.

However, there’s a catch. Knotroot can only be harvested using an “uncommon” green level forest axe, which you might not have worked out how to craft by the first time you start needing knotroot.

Image credit: Fortnite/VG247

To make an uncommon axe, you first need to upgrade your crafting bench using wood and the shell resource from Rollers. Next, make a new axe using wooden rods and skeleton bones.

Now you’re ready to go spelunking. Make your way to the nearest cave in a Grasslands biome (which is usually the one you start in), then look for the Knotweed spawns coming out of the walls. With your new equipment it should now be easy to harvest.

If the Knotroot looks too high for you to harvest, try tilting your targeting reticle up to hover over it - sometimes this lets you get an angle to harvest things that are a bit higher up.

Image credit: Fortnite/VG247

Then, once you’ve grabbed some of the precious resource, return to your town and fire up the lumber mill. There you can refine Knotroot into rods just like regular wood, and make all sorts of useful items - like a pickaxe for harvesting Marble for instance!

For more on what you can do in this new survival crafting experience, check out our pages on LEGO Fortnite seeds, and how to befriend animals!