Marble in LEGO Fortnite has many uses in both building construction and item crafting.

But when you first start to need some, it can be confusing to know where to look. However, you might have already walked past some Marble during your adventures, you just didn’t know what it looked like at the time!

Here’s everything you need to know about Marble in LEGO Fortnite, including how to harvest it, where to find it, and what to do with it once you’ve found it.

Where to find Marble in LEGO Fortnite

Marble is found on the inside of Grassland caves in LEGO Fortnite. However, to harvest it you need to use an “Uncommon” level green pickaxe, which can only be crafted at an upgraded workbench using another advanced resource, Knotroot.

Upgrade your crafting bench using regular wood and shells from Rollers, then craft a new forest axe to hack down the Knotroot. Then refine that into a rod using a lumber mill.

Once you’ve collected a Knotroot rod and some skeleton bones, you can make an Uncommon pickaxe at your workbench and make your way to the nearest cave in a Grassland biome. This is usually the type of area that you start the game in.

Next, look around the cave for outcrops of light grey stone: this is Marble.

Walk up to it and harvest it like you would regular Granite, with your shiny new pickaxe doing most of the work.

If the Marble looks too high for you to harvest, try aiming your targeting reticle up towards it - sometimes this can give you a better angle on out-of-reach objects.

With a new stack of Marble added to your inventory, return to your town. Marble can be used to upgrade your village in its raw form, and also to make some buildings.

However, if you want to turn it into Marble Slabs, build a Stone Breaker Station. This can process your raw rocky materials into more refined ones which are used in more advanced recipes.

