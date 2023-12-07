LEGO Fortnite Village Upgrades guide: What do you get?

In LEGO Fortnite you explored a varied landscape of different biomes, collecting resources, making friends and crafting structures to create your own thriving village.

Probably the most important structure in your village is the first one you build: the village square. From here you can upgrade your village, unlocking new recipes and making room for more classic Fortnite characters to take up residence in your town.

Here’s everything you need to know about upgrading your village in LEGO Fortnite, including what you need to make the upgrades and the rewards you get for handing them over.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

How to upgrade your village in LEGO Fortnite

To upgrade your village in LEGO Fortnite, interact with the Village Square using “Square” or “X”, then press “R1” or “RB” to move over to the second tab.

From here, you can see the items you need to hand over, as well as the rewards you get for doing so.

Here are the requirements and rewards we’ve seen so far:

Level 1 - 10 wood, 10 granite - Characters visit your village

- 10 wood, 10 granite - Characters visit your village Level 2 - 15 wood, 15 granite - Hire villagers to forage for resources

- 15 wood, 15 granite - Hire villagers to forage for resources Level 3 - 10 planks, 20 granite - Give things to villagers, a new villager slot

- 10 planks, 20 granite - Give things to villagers, a new villager slot Level 4 - 10 Knotroot, 15 planks, 25 granite - Cooking recipes, wood crafting recipes

Remember to save some resources for village upgrades! | Image credit: Fortnite/VG247

Why should you upgrade your village?

There are three main reasons to upgrade your village in LEGO Fortnite: new recipes, new unlocks and more space for new villagers.

New crafting recipes will allow you to build more complex structures and make your village more exciting and useful.

Mechanical unlocks on the other hand allow you to get more from your friends. Upgrading your village lets you ask your villagers to forage for resources for you, or accompany you while exploring as a powerful ally in combat.

Finally, the higher level your village is, the more villagers you can have. If you build them a bed with 10 wood, you can ask villagers to set up in your town permanently.

All sorts of amazing characters from Fortnite including Burger Boss, Meowscles, and more will visit your village and ask to live there if you have room for them, so it’s definitely worth making the effort to upgrade!