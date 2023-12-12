If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
How to add more villagers to your town in LEGO Fortnite

NPC Villagers provide a friendly face to come home to, and can provide some practical help around the settlement too.

A LEGO Fortnite avatar celebrates the imminent move-in of NPC Sparkplug while standing near the village square.
LEGO Fortnite is an open-world survival and crafting game that you can enjoy alongside up to seven friends in multiplayer. But even if you're playing solo, you don't have to go it alone, thanks to the option to recruit NPC villagers to join your settlement.

Sort of like Animal Crossing villagers if they actually helped out a bit, your potential LEGO Fortnite villagers all have their own special set of skills. But there's a catch: you only have limited capacity to house villagers in your settlement, and they'll require a certain number of conditions to be met before they're willing to move in. With that said, here's how to get more villagers in LEGO Fortnite.

How to get villagers in LEGO Fortnite

When you first found a village in LEGO Fortnite — done by placing a Village Square in your chosen location — there won't be any NPC villagers in LEGO Fortnite. There will, however, be daily visitors who hang out in your settlement talking about their skills and hopefully hinting that they'd like a place to stay.

You'll always have a dialogue option to invite them to "Live in my village", but you need to meet a couple of criteria first in order for them to agree:

  • Have an available slot for a new NPC resident in the village
  • Have a free bed placed down in the village where they can be assigned to sleep

Once you meet both of these conditions, ask the villager you want to move in and they'll gladly accept.

Inviting a LEGO Fortnite NPC to become a live-in villager, thanks to the nearby Village Square object.
How to get more villagers in LEGO Fortnite

No matter how many beds you place down, a newly-founded village only has capacity for a single NPC villager. However, a top-level village can accommodate five residents, thanks to additional slots opening up when your village hits levels 3, 5, 8, and 10 (max).

To upgrade your village, interact with the Village Square object and select the "upgrade village" option. This will bring up a list of resources you need to perform the next village upgrade. You'll also need to increase the village's XP before you can level up, which you can do by placing new objects around the village and improving its facilities.

You can also have multiple villages across your world map, allowing you to run multiple settlements. So while the five villager cap may seem restrictive, it's only per settlement and not per world.

The Village Hub menu screen in LEGO Fortnite, showing a village at Level 3 with maximum possible villagers moved in.
What do LEGO Fortnite villagers do?

Resident villagers can be assigned a variety of different tasks, depending on the village level and their individual skills.

You can either ask a villager to follow you, or assign them to complete tasks in and around the village while you go off to explore the world.

Companion villagers will assist you in fighting enemies and gathering resources. Be aware that their tools and weapons are also liable to break in the same way as your character's, and you may need to drop new ones for them.

Villagers who are instructed to work closer to home can be assigned to work at any crafting station you have placed in the village. This is handy to save time and prevent you from needing to grind for every crafted product yourself and, even better, they won't use up any resources you have in storage chests in order to complete these tasks.

To assist with your town planning activities, be sure to check out our LEGO Fortnite Villagers list to get a feel of who you might like to invite to move in with you!

