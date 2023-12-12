If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Where to find the Lego Fortnite desert Dry Valley

Getting warmer

Lego Fortnite desert location: A lego man with a mask on is standing near a scrub tree in the middle of the desert.
Guide by Josh Broadwell Contributor
Where to find the Lego Fortnite desert biome seems like it should be an easy question. Deserts are full of sand, few things grow there, and you burn up and die if you spend too long in one. Lego Fortnite makes finding the Dry Valley desert a bit difficult, though, thanks to how the map works and where the Dry Valley ends up on most standard worlds.

Lego Fortnite desert location

The Lego Fortnite desert – officially called the Dry Valley biome – is almost always directly opposite the frozen biome. When you spawn near the Cuddle Leader, look around until you spot some frosty peaks. Face away from them, and keep walking until you eventually reach the Dry Valley. You can tell you’re getting closer when you see stony spires in the distance. That’s where you want to go.

If you can't see frozen mountains in the distance, you're on the right track

You can use Lego Fortnite seeds to shake up biome placement if you want, and some even put them closer together. That’s handy, since a standard world in Lego Fortnite is very large.

That’s the easy explanation. The slightly more complex one is that you’ll want to explore a bit and bolster your heart supply before striking out for the desert. Dry Valley is, in my experience, always beyond the Shores biome, and the Shores are where you find the crab enemies who can flatten you in one go.

Exploring and gathering resources first means you’ll have the right tools to harvest the desert’s special items, including flexwood and brightcore. These require advanced tools – you need a tier-3 Rare Axe to harvest flexwood, for example – so you might as well come prepared.

Finally, we recommend exploring the tundra biome before venturing into the desert. You’ll find berries there that stave off extreme heat. Most of the caves I’ve visited in the desert have lava in them, and the heat rapidly depletes your health. You can also find chili peppers in the desert to help survive the cold.

Lego Fortnite's desert is a pretty dangerous place, even with heat-beating food, so you might want to recruit some villagers to help deal with the more challenging foes there.

