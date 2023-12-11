Flexwood can be collected from the Dry Valley desert region of LEGO Fortnite by chopping down Cacti with a Level 3 “Rare” Forest Axe, by crushing Cacti with a boulder, or by blowing Cacti up with dynamite.

Once you have gathered enough Flexwood, it has many extremely useful applications. It’s used in advanced construction, but, most helpfully, it can also be used to craft a pickaxe capable of mining Ruby, Copper and Obsidian.

Flexwood is also used to create powerful weapons and charms which aid you in battle.

However, early on in your journey through the world of LEGO Fortnite, you might not even have discovered the biome Flexwood exists in.

So you can add this vital resource to your inventory without any more trouble, here’s everything you need to know!

Where to find Flexwood in LEGO Fortnite

Flexwood is gathered from Cacti in the Dry Valley desert areas of LEGO Fortnite.

I found the Dry Valley by walking a long way in the opposite direction from the nearest icy biome that I could see from near my village. This ended up being a long way directly south, however, because LEGO Fortnite maps are random unless you use a specific seed, this may be different in your game.

Image credit: Fortnite/VG247

Once you find the Dry Valley, both the tall and squat Cacti will yield Flexwood, you just need to have the right trick to chop them down.

How to collect Flexwood in LEGO Fortnite

There are three main methods for collecting Flexwood: using a Forest Axe, rolling a boulder and throwing dynamite.

To chop Flexwood you need a Level 3 “Rare” Forest Axe, which is made using Cut Amber that’s also found in the Dry Valley.

Alternatively, you can also use any dynamite you have found or crafted to blow them up instead. This works really well if your pickaxe broke or you haven’t got one yet.

Rolling boulders is a great, inexpensive way to collect Flexwood | Image credit: Fortnite/VG247

If you don’t want to spend any resources though, you can also push one of the rolling boulders you find around the world into the Cacti. This will deal damage to them and eventually squish them, letting you grab the Flexwood left behind.

You could also try following a Brute around and grab any Flexwood that’s left behind in the destruction, but this dangerous method is not advised!

What is Flexwood used for in LEGO Fortnite?

The main use for Flexwood is in a Level 3 pickaxe. Crafting this grants your character access to all sorts of advanced materials and resources in the Dry Valley and beyond - so it’s vital to your progress!

If you’re also struggling with enemies during exploration, Flexwood helps a lot in this regard too. It can be used to make not just stronger weapons, but great health charms which make you a lot more resilient to damage as well. Be sure to craft and equip three charms as soon as you can.