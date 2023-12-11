Where to find Cut Amber in LEGO Fortnite

You can find Rough Amber in the Desert biome of LEGO Fortnite and process it into Cut Amber using a Gem Cutter.

Once it’s been processed, Cut Amber has a great many practical uses, including crafting tools and making charms which improve your character’s defence.

However, at the start of your adventure in LEGO Fortnite, it can be very difficult to even know where to start looking for Amber! What’s more, even if you have been to the right area of the map, it’s very likely that you walked right underneath some without even realising - that’s exactly what I did.

Here’s everything you need to know about finding Rough Amber and processing it into useful Cut Amber in LEGO Fortnite.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Where to find Amber in LEGO Fortnite

Rough Amber is found on top of high mountains in the “Dry Valley” desert biome of LEGO Fortnite.

Your world is randomly generated. But I found the Dry Valley by walking a long way in the opposite direction to whatever icy biome I could see in my immediate surroundings. From my village there’s a lot of icy terrain to the north, so I walked a long way south and eventually found the Dry Valley.

Once you’re there, look up. Amber is mined from on top of the pillar-like rock formations in the desert.

Image credit: Fortnite/VG247

If you’re struggling to get up there, remember you can make staircases out of just a couple of pieces of wood and stack them on top of each other. This gives you an easy pathway up the side of tall mountains.

When you’re up there, you need to use an “Uncommon” level pickaxe to mine the Amber. This is crafted from Knotroot, which you likely already have if you’re at the stage to be looking for Amber.

How to make Cut Amber in LEGO Fortnite

Now that you’ve mined some Rough Amber, you need to process it to make it useful.

Return to your town, or make one out in the field if you prefer, and craft a new station that you now have access to: the Gem Cutter.

Image credit: Fortnite/VG247

A Gem Cutter requires 20 Marble Slab, 5 Rough Amber, 5 Sand Claws and 3 Sand Shells to make. You get the Slabs from processing Marble, the Sand Claws from Wolves in the Dry Valley and Sand Shells from Rollers in the Dry Valley.

Now you’ve got the Cut Amber, you can use it to craft an axe capable of cutting Flexwood!