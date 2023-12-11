Where to find Cut Ruby in LEGO Fortnite

Rough Ruby is found inside desert caves in the Dry Valley area of LEGO Fortnite. It’s a rare resource which, when refined into Cut Ruby, is used to create powerful charms that imbue your character with strong buffs and bonuses.

But while it’s a very desirable resource, it’s also tough to get your hands on. As well as the right tools to mine Ruby, you will also need to come prepared for the harsh environment that it’s found in.

Here’s everything you need to know!

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Where to find Ruby in LEGO Fortnite

You can mine Ruby inside caves you find in the Dry Valley desert area of LEGO Fortnite.

To find the Dry Valley area, you will likely need to travel a long distance from your starting grassland area. I found the Dry Valley by walking a long way in the opposite direction from the icy biome I could see from my starting village.

For me, this ended up being a long way south, but, unless you’re using a specific LEGO Fortnite seed, this might be in a different location for you.

Image credit: Fortnite/VG247

Once inside you will need a Level 3 “Rare” pickaxe to mine the Ruby and either a charm or meal to protect you from the extreme heat inside the cave.

A Level 3 pickaxe is crafted using Flexwood. While you make a cooling shake with a Juicer station using Snowberries and milk.

Inside the cave, look for rock outcrops filled with a distinctive deep red stone. Ruby is relatively rare, but is mostly required in relatively small quantities.

What is Cut Ruby used for in LEGO Fortnite?

Once refined into Cut Ruby, this resource is used to create charms. One of these is the Inner Fire charm, which not only grants a great deal of extra hearts and defence, but also allows you to traverse cold environments without additional protection.