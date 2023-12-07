How to cook food and eat in LEGO Fortnite
Whether it's for healing, hunger or just the fun of a good meal, here's how to cook in LEGO Fortnite!
There are loads of different uses for cooking in LEGO Fortnite: healing, hunger and giving stat boosts to your character.
Right as you jump into your own LEGO Fortnite world, it can be overwhelming to try and understand all of the systems, especially with the need for survival bearing down on you, so here's everything you need to know about how to cook in LEGO Fortnite.
How to cook in LEGO Fortnite
To cook in LEGO Fortnite, you need two things: a cooking station and ingredients.
Ingredients are easy enough to find. You can use corn that's often found in Grassland areas, as well as meat that you get from defeating critters.
Once you've got something you want to cook, you need to build a Grill to cook it on.
Using 30 Granite after you've unlocked the recipe by building a workbench, place a Grill wherever you want in your town.
Unlike a workbench, you can still use a Grill when it's raining, so don't worry too much about placement.
To cook something:
- Press "Square" or "X" to interact with the Grill
- Then "X" or "A" to select the recipe you want
- Now press up on the d-pad to deposit ingredients individually, or quick deposit all of them if you wish
- A yellow bar will now run across the screen as your food cooks, which you can collect when it's ready
How to eat in LEGO Fortnite
Now it's time to eat the delicious food you've cooked!
This method also works for uncooked food items like Pumpkins too.
- Press up on the d-pad while you're walking around to open your inventory
- Select the cooked food you want to eat and press "Square" or "X" to add it to your quick bar
- Press "L1" and "R1" or "LB" and "RB" to select the food item in your quick bar, then pres "R2" or "RT" to eat it
Scoffing the food will have a few different effects. If you have missing hearts, the food will heal you. It will also fill up your hunger meter in the top left-hand corner of the screen if you're hungry.
Finally, if the food item has any special effects, your character will get there. For example, cooked Corn on the Cob gives your character a stamina/speed boost.
For more on this new survival crafting adventure, check out our page on LEGO Fortnite Seeds!