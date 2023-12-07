LEGO Fortnite is definitely not a crossover that I expected to see this year, but it’s one that myself and plenty of others have welcomed with open arms. In this survival-crafting game, the world of Fortnite is given a LEGO brick makeover while you and your friends strive to create a bustling town.

But to create a bustling town, you need plenty of shelter and resources for everyone, and that includes lots of food. While you can find plenty of food items in abundance across the map, those with green thumbs may want to create their own garden of crops, and the good news is that you can. So, here’s how to grow crops in LEGO Fortnite.

How to grow crops in LEGO Fortnite

To grow your own crops in LEGO Fortnite, you’re going to need a few things. First things first, you’ll need both a Crafting Bench and Lumber Mill in your base of operations.

These both unlock very quickly as you amass wood and granite from all over the map, so don’t fret if you haven’t got them yet. Keep playing, and you’ll unlock the recipe for both of them sooner or later.

Once both are crafted, you’ll need to use both workstations to craft a shovel.

All you need for a shovel is three Wooden Rods and one Plank. | Image credit: Epic Games/VG247

Now that we have a shovel, it’s time for us to craft a Garden Plot. Use the shovel to dig anywhere on the map until you have two Soil.

Fertiliser can be found near any group of animals. | Image credit: Epic Games/VG247

Then, go find some animals and look for their excrement nearby; this is fertiliser! Pick one up.

Garden Plots require two soil and one fertiliser each. | Image credit: Epic Games/VG247

With two soil and one fertiliser to hand, open up the Build menu using ‘Q’ on PC. You’ll find the Garden Plot under the Utility tab, listed as a Village item. Select the Garden Plot and place it wherever you want.

Now, our Garden Plot is place, so it’s time to grow something! To grow a crop, you’ll need seeds first. You can find these out in the wild, or by putting food into the Grain Mill.

The Grain Mill recipe is unlocked once you discover Granite Slab, which can be found in caves. So, if you’re not quite ready to venture into caves yet, your best bet is exploring the chests inside of decaying homes around the map; I managed to find loads of seed and other useful resources this way!

Watch your crops grow! | Image credit: Epic Games/VG247

Once you have some seeds to use, simply interact with your Garden Plot and deposit them. Your crops will slowly grow over time, and you will need to harvest them for the next crop to grow. With this in mind, it’s worth setting up multiple Garden Plots in your village.

