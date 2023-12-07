If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

How to get a shovel in LEGO Fortnite

If you want soil, you’ll need to do some digging for it.

The player digs soil using the shovel while near some chickens in LEGO Fortnite
Image credit: Epic Games/VG247
Guide by Kelsey Raynor Guides Writer
LEGO Fortnite is the latest game mode to take Epic Games’ battle royale by storm. As a survival-crafting game, you’ll find it bears plenty of similarities to Minecraft as you attempt to forge your own town and convince folk to move in.

As such, you’ll need plenty of tools to help you get started, and one tool that can come in use for players with green thumbs is the shovel. You’ll need the shovel if you want to grow any of your own crops, so without further ado, here’s how to get the shovel in Fortnite.

How to get a shovel in LEGO Fortnite

To get a shovel in LEGO Fortnite, there are a few steps you’ll need to complete. First, you’ll need to have advanced enough with the game that you have the recipe for the Lumber Mill unlocked.

The player makes Planks using wood at a Lumber Mill in LEGO Fortnite
To get a shovel, you'll need some Planks and Rods from a Lumber Mill. | Image credit: Epic Games/VG247

Once it is unlocked, open your Build menu using ‘Q’ on PC and select the Lumber Mill from the Utility tab. You can then place and build the mill, which you’ll then be able to deposit wood into in exchange for Planks or Wooden Rods.

The player looks at the shovel recipe at a Crafting Bench in LEGO Fortnite
All you need per shovel is three Wooden Rods and one Plank. | Image credit: Epic Games/VG247

Now, to craft a shovel, you’ll need three Wooden Rods and one Plank. Get those crafted at the Lumber Mill and then make your way to the Crafting Bench when you’re ready. With those materials in hand, you’ll be able to craft a shovel with the click of a button here.

It’s as simple as that. Now, if you want some soil, you just need to go ahead and dig anywhere you want.

For more on LEGO Fortnite, take a look at our guides on what LEGO Fortnite seeds are, how to befriend animals, and how to build a campfire.

Fortnite

Android, iOS, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Mac, Nintendo Switch

Kelsey Raynor

Kelsey Raynor

Guides Writer

Kelsey's passion for gaming began with Resident Evil, and it's been rather difficult to get them to shut up about horror games since. When they're not scoping out new scares or commiserating the cancellation of Silent Hills, they can often be found fawning over cute Pokémon and Kirby, or being very average at FPS games. They've been in games media for 3 years.

