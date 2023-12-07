If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

How to make a campfire in LEGO Fortnite

Let's gather around the campfire, and sing our campfire song.

The player faces their shelter, Campfire, Grill and some plants in LEGO Fortnite
Image credit: Epic Games/VG247
Kelsey Raynor avatar
Guide by Kelsey Raynor Guides Writer
Published on

LEGO Fortnite is a bit of a bizarre mash-up, but one that I am surprised we didn’t see sooner. In this blocky, survival-based take on the battle royale, players will be farming, crafting, and exploring as they head on this adventure.

Crafting in this survival-crafting game means collecting LEGO bricks and putting them all together, but you’ll also need to know which recipes to follow before building the most impressive base. If you’re hoping to do some cooking or want to eventually host friends around the campfire at night, you will need to know how to build a campfire in LEGO Fortnite first.

How to make a campfire in LEGO Fortnite

To make a campfire in LEGO Fortnite, you don’t actually need to do too much. First things first, you’ll want to craft an Axe and acquire three pieces of wood using it. You can also, very easily, pick up three pieces of wood from the ground instead.

The player looks at picking up some wood from the floor, nearby a bush and some pumpkins in LEGO Fortnite
If you don't yet have an axe, wood can be found on the floor just about everywhere. | Image credit: Epic Games/VG247

Once you have the wood required, all you need to do is open up your building menu using ‘Q’ on PC. Under ‘Utility’, you’ll see the Campfire option. Select the Campfire and choose somewhere to place it.

The player looks at the Campfire in the Utility section of the build menu in LEGO Fortnite
Open the Utility section of your build menu to select and place a Campfire. | Image credit: Epic Games/VG247

With that, the perfect set-up for roasting marshmallows or singing songs around the campfire with friends is now built and will stay forever lit! If you want to use your campfire for cooking, here’s how to cook in LEGO Fortnite.

For more on LEGO Fortnite, here’s how to befriend animals when your world’s temperature drops, and what LEGO Fortnite seeds are.

Sign in and unlock a world of features

Get access to commenting, homepage personalisation, newsletters, and more!

In this article
Follow a topic and we'll email you when we write an article about it.

Fortnite

Android, iOS, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Mac, Nintendo Switch

Related topics
Action Adventure Android Epic Games iOS LEGO Mac Nintendo Switch PC PS4 PS5
See 5 more RPG Shooter Strategy Xbox One Xbox Series X/S
About the Author
Kelsey Raynor avatar

Kelsey Raynor

Guides Writer

Kelsey's passion for gaming began with Resident Evil, and it's been rather difficult to get them to shut up about horror games since. When they're not scoping out new scares or commiserating the cancellation of Silent Hills, they can often be found fawning over cute Pokémon and Kirby, or being very average at FPS games. They've been in games media for 3 years.

Comments