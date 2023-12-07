LEGO Fortnite is a bit of a bizarre mash-up, but one that I am surprised we didn’t see sooner. In this blocky, survival-based take on the battle royale, players will be farming, crafting, and exploring as they head on this adventure.

Crafting in this survival-crafting game means collecting LEGO bricks and putting them all together, but you’ll also need to know which recipes to follow before building the most impressive base. If you’re hoping to do some cooking or want to eventually host friends around the campfire at night, you will need to know how to build a campfire in LEGO Fortnite first.

How to make a campfire in LEGO Fortnite

To make a campfire in LEGO Fortnite, you don’t actually need to do too much. First things first, you’ll want to craft an Axe and acquire three pieces of wood using it. You can also, very easily, pick up three pieces of wood from the ground instead.

If you don't yet have an axe, wood can be found on the floor just about everywhere. | Image credit: Epic Games/VG247

Once you have the wood required, all you need to do is open up your building menu using ‘Q’ on PC. Under ‘Utility’, you’ll see the Campfire option. Select the Campfire and choose somewhere to place it.

Open the Utility section of your build menu to select and place a Campfire. | Image credit: Epic Games/VG247

With that, the perfect set-up for roasting marshmallows or singing songs around the campfire with friends is now built and will stay forever lit! If you want to use your campfire for cooking, here’s how to cook in LEGO Fortnite.

For more on LEGO Fortnite, here’s how to befriend animals when your world’s temperature drops, and what LEGO Fortnite seeds are.