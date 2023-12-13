LEGO Fortnite is a spin-off survival mode within a game best known for its battle royale, so you really shouldn't be surprised if you have to get your hands dirty once in a while. But setting up a homestead garden to grow your own crops sounds like a lovely way to relax in a game that'll often see you running frantically from a pack of wolves, right?

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Well… it depends. How do you feel about handling animal dung? Because if you want to garden, you'll need Fertilizer, and if you want Fertilizer then, well…

How to get Fertilizer in LEGO Fortnite

In LEGO Fortnite, in addition to the ravening wolves and creepy spiders, you'll often encounter roaming groups of non-hostile animals like cows, sheep, and chickens. They can usually be found grazing or travelling in small groups of three or four, and interacting with them can yield resources like eggs, milk, and wool or — if you're a monster who'd rather punch a cuddly critter than pet it — meat.

However, these animals are also your source of Fertilizer. While you might be tempted to chase them around to get hold of their produce right away, leaving them to their own devices for a bit should result in one or two, erm, deposits being left on the ground.

These little brown LEGO dots look a lot like poop emojis, just in case things weren't clear. The game delicately refers to this stuff as Fertilizer, and it's this — along with some soil you can dig out of the ground once you've unlocked the shovel recipe — that you use to craft garden beds to start farming your own crops.

Image credit: VG247 / Epic Games

How to get more Fertilizer in LEGO Fortnite

If you're feeling impatient, you can speed up the production of Fertilizer by non-hostile animals by feeding them pumpkins, raspberries, corn, or any other simple produce you scavenge.

You can hand-feed animals to get their interest, but you could also leave the offering near to the herd and simply wait for them to get curious. Either way, nature should take its course a bit more quickly using this method.

Don't forget that even though it's not an official feature of the game, you can build a makeshift pen for befriended animals in your settlement, which of course makes collecting Fertilizer an even easier task.

For more on LEGO Fortnite, take a look at how to grow crops, which you'll be needing Fertiliser for. On top of that, have a look at how to find Blast Powder, which you can have plenty of fun with.