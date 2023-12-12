Blast Powder is LEGO Fortnite’s answer to Minecraft’s redstone, being a resource used for making things explode or for giving them the power required to function. It’s not too difficult to find either, but finding it in abundance can be troublesome, so you’ll want to keep an eye out for it wherever possible.

Whether you want to witness your creations explode, or want to build some Thrusters so you can make some Tears of the Kingdom-style creations, you’ll need plenty of Blast Powder to do so. Without further ado, here’s how to find Blast Powder in LEGO Fortnite.

How to find Blast Powder in LEGO Fortnite

Blast Powder is not a difficult resource to find in LEGO Fortnite, but it is quite difficult to find in abundance. It requires plenty of exploring to find reliably.

Pirate mobs - and plenty other mobs - will often drop Blast Powder. | Image credit: Epic Games/VG247

First things first, Blast Powder is best found in the Shore Biome in LEGO Fortnite. Sometimes, there’ll be pirate mobs here. If you manage to take them all on, there’s a chance they’ll drop Blast Powder or may be guarding a nearby chest that contains some.

In the Shore Biome at night, pirate skeleton mobs will spawn instead. Killing these mobs also results in a small chance that one of them will drop some Blast Powder.

Blast Powder appears as a black barrel that glows green when dropped. | Image credit: Epic Games/VG247

We did also manage to find Blast Powder in random chests and by defeating random mobs across the world. There are abandoned houses across the Grasslands Biome where you’ll often find one or two chests containing random resources, and sometimes, this includes Blast Powder. We’ve also found Blast Powder in chests inside of caves, too.

Blast Powder can also be found after following fairies. Sometimes, these glowing fairies will lead to Loot Llama’s or chests which can occasionally drop or contain Blast Powder.

So, really, you want to be focusing on finding and opening chests while also killing any and all mobs you find. These won’t guarantee Blast Powder, but it’s a surefire way to collect loads of resources while doing so. Soon enough, you should have more than enough Blast Powder to have some fun with!

What is Blast Powder used for in LEGO Fortnite

Blast Powder can be used to craft Dynamite, which you can then use to cause an explosion wherever you want. Destroy your whole village if you want, but we don’t recommend it.

In the Toys section of the build menu, there's plenty of items you can craft using Blast Powder. | Image credit: Epic Games/VG247

On top of that, Blast Powder can also be used to craft Thrusters, which we have seen plenty of folk use in combination with Balloons to make flying devices and airships.

Ultimately, Blast Powder is a resource you can definitely get creative with, so be sure to let us know what you build using it!

