How to follow fairies to Loot Llamas in LEGO Fortnite

Ever seen a sparkling rainbow fairy while you’re exploring in LEGO Fortnite? Well, if you chase after them there’s a brilliant reward waiting at the end of the race.

Making their way over from Battle Royale, Loot Llamas also appear in LEGO Fortnite at random.

It’s well worth hunting them down whenever they appear, so here’s what you need to know!

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

LEGO Fortnite fairy - How to find Loot Llamas

At random while you go about your business in LEGO Fortnite, listen and look out for the telltale rainbow glow of a fairy at the edge of your screen.

They flash through different colors and run away from you when you get close. It’s easy to ignore them while other, more pressing, tasks hog your attention, but it’s worth breaking away from what you’re doing to chase after them!

Image credit: Fortnite/VG247

Follow the fairy and at the end of their path you will find a Loot Llama. Anyone that’s played Fortnite Battle Royale will know that Loot Llamas are always worth checking out because of their high chance to drop good items.

This is no different in LEGO Fortnite. Whenever you find a Loot Llama, you get a great chance at finding new weapons, items, seeds and other goodies - especially in the early game.

The only problem is that fairies love to walk you through dangerous areas to get to the loot. They often take you past wolves, Rollers, spiders and other baddies, so make sure you have a sword equipped before you give chase.

However, once you’ve made it through the groups of enemies you can get things like spicy seeds, mixed potions and weapons like crossbows.

To make use of those plant seeds, you need to know how to grow crops.

But for more on this new survival experience, check out our pages on LEGO Fortnite seeds, and how to befriend animals.