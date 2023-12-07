How to survive cold and warm up in LEGO Fortnite

One of the key survival features of LEGO Fortnite is temperature. When the chilly winds bite and the needle on the thermometer drops, the temperature can get dangerously cold very quickly.

When you’re too cold in LEGO Fortnite, your health will quickly drain, putting a strain on your food resources as you’re forced to constantly heal.

Lucky for you though, there are plenty of ways to warm up.

Here’s everything you need to know about surviving the cold in LEGO Fortnite!

LEGO Fortnite cold temperature

Whether it’s nighttime, freezing rain or an icy biome, extreme cold can be a killer in LEGO Fortnite. To warm up you need to find a heat source, build shelter or eat a spicy, warming meal.

Making a heat source is something you know how to do already from the start of the game. All you have to do is build a campfire using wood.

This will burn even in the rain and provide warmth within its immediate surroundings.

Alternatively, any kind of shelter, even the rickety old shacks, will provide enough warmth to shield you from regular cold. Again, rudimentary shelters are built using only wood, so make use of what you have.

Image credit: Fortnite/VG247

However, neither of those solutions are any good when you want to go exploring out in the cold. If you actually want to traverse cold areas, you need to cook a spicy meal using hot peppers, or just eat a spicy pepper by itself.

Spicy food will shield you from cold damage for a full two minutes at a time.

To get some spicy peppers, you either need to scavenge a desert biome or grow your own. If you’re still just playing in a grasslands area, keep an eye out for a rainbow fairy. Follow these fairies and you will find a Loot Llama at the end of their path.

You can often get spicy peppers and seeds from Loot Llamas long before you discover them naturally. Then grow them as you would any other crops.

For more on what you can do in this new survival adventure, check out our pages on LEGO Fortnite seeds and how to befriend animals.