LEGO Fortnite is a survival-crafting game that blends the goofy, childlike fun of LEGO with the chaos and style of Fortnite. It’s a lot like Minecraft, offering the ability to build whatever base you want using LEGO bricks and the assortment of LEGO-shaped resources you find across your world.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

That said, collecting resources across your world can be easier with the ability to travel faster in LEGO Fortnite. Travelling from one base to another can be quite the pain on foot when your stamina level isn’t all that great, so here’s how to travel faster in LEGO Fortnite.

How to travel faster in LEGO Fortnite

By default, the main way that you travel in LEGO Fortnite is via walking or sprinting. As is the case with most survival games, however, you have a stamina bar that will very quickly run out when sprinting.

On top of that, walking from one side of the map to another can take a while. If you’ve a base in the Grasslands biome and want to make a start on building a base in the Shore or Dry Desert biome, you might have your work cut out for you travelling back and forth constantly. So, how do you travel faster?

First things first, if you’re in a Sandbox world, you can double-press the Spacebar to fly. Much like flying in the creative mode of Minecraft, you’ll be able to soar across your world as you see fit. This isn’t any good for those playing in survival, though, who’ll have to do a little more work to travel quickly across the map.

In a Survival world, your best bet for travelling long distances quickly is by creating Tears of the Kingdom-style creations such as cars and gliders.

Image credit: Epic Games/VG247

Crafting a Glider requires an upgraded Crafting Bench, but once you have one, you’ll be able to soar from the top of mountains and hills with ease.

Cars are fun and all, but they very quickly crash into things without any steering available. | Image credit: Epic Games/VG247

Alternatively, you can build a car using a Dynamic Foundation, Wheels and an Activation Switch, but there’s no way of steering these vehicles, which can cause some chaos.

Be careful where you place your Thrusters! | Image credit: Epic Games/VG247

On the other hand, crafting a Hot Air Balloon is probably your best and easiest bet if you want to travel a long distance. You’ll need a Dynamic Foundation, Thrusters, an Activation Switch, and Balloons for this, but much like when you build a car, there’s no way of steering the Hot Air Balloon. That said, it’s easier to travel a long distance by Hot Air Balloon given that you won’t be constantly crashing into things!

For those who have multiple bases around a world, we’ve seen a few folk build fully functional monorails between bases. So, if there’s a specific area you want to regularly travel to, this is probably the best thing to use your resources on as you can constantly reuse it and not worry about steering.

Perfect Score, over on YouTube, walks players through building a functional monorail step-by-step, and quickly!

For more on LEGO Fortnite, take a look at how to get your hands on resources such as copper, brightcore, and obsidian. Also, here’s how to keep warm overnight!