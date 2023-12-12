LEGO Fortnite feels a lot like Minecraft had an Unreal Engine facelift, but it’s great fun exploring your world, upgrading your village, and turning your measly plot of land into an attractive tourist hotspot. As you advance with the game and level up your village, you’ll unlock new recipes and structures to build, with some eventually requiring Silk Thread.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Silk Thread, fortunately, is a very easy resource to craft in abundance. That said, if you’re not a very big fan of spiders, you might want to ask a friend to go about collecting the necessary resources for you. With that out of the way, here’s how to get Silk Thread in LEGO Fortnite.

How to get Silk Thread in LEGO Fortnite

First things first, if you want to craft Silk Thread in LEGO Fortnite, you will need a Spinning Wheel and some Silk. Silk, when put into the Spinning Wheel, is refined into Silk Thread.

To craft a Spinning Wheel, however, you will first need to craft a Lumber Mill and place it in your village. You’ll be able to use the Lumber Mill to craft Wooden Rods and Planks, with both being required for crafting the Spinning Wheel.

The recipe for the Spinning Wheel requires five Wooden Rods, eight Planks, five Wood and five Wolf Claws. | Image credit: Epic Games/VG247

On top of that, you’ll need to seek out and kill some wolves. This will give you their Wolf Claws, which will also need to craft the Spinning Wheel.

Once you’ve five Wooden Rods, eight Planks, five Wood and five Wolf Claws, open up the Utility tab of your build menu and craft a Spinning Wheel. You’ll then be able to input Silk into the Spinning Wheel and have it refined into Silk Thread.

Put Silk into a Spinning Wheel to refine it into Silk Thread. | Image credit: Epic Games/VG247

How to get Silk in LEGO Fortnite

Now that we have our Spinning Wheel in LEGO Fortnite, it’s time to track down some Silk.

Spiders drop Silk when killed. | Image credit: Epic Games/VG247

Silk is dropped by spiders when killed. Spiders are found in abundance in caves, at night, and near pieces of granite, so you won’t have any trouble finding them whatsoever. They’ll be killed with one hit from a wooden Shortsword, and will drop some Silk as a result. Just be careful to not get overwhelmed by them!

For more on LEGO Fortnite, take a look at how to keep warm, where to find Flexwood, and how to grow crops.