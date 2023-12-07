Cord is an important material in LEGO Fortnite that is used to craft shields, structures and other items.

It’s actually made using a very abundant resource: vines. You can get vines by breaking down bushes and corn stalks that you find in Grassland areas.

However, the real difficulty in getting your hands on Cord is knowing that you need to make a Spinning Wheel utility station first.

Here’s everything you need to know!

Where to get Cord in LEGO Fortnite

To get Cord in LEGO Fortnite you need to make a Spinning wheel, then use it to process vines.

The Spinning Wheel recipe unlocks in the Utility tab of your build menu when you upgrade your village. You can then craft it using Planks, Wooden Rods, normal Wood and Wolf Claws.

Planks and Wooden Rods are created by processing normal Wood in a Lumber Mill station.

Wolf Claws are dropped by defeated wolf enemies. They’re usually found in Grassland forests, or near caves. They look very imposing, but they’re not actually that hard if you have a sword or a villager to help you.

Once you’ve got all of the materials, craft the Spinning Wheel under shelter, then feed in your vines for processing.

Image credit: Fortnite/VG247

Just like when you cook food, a yellow bar will run across the screen and one stack of Cord will be made every time the bar fills.

From there, you can take your Cord and use it to craft more complex structures and equipment, including Shields that are really useful for exploring combat-heavy caves.

