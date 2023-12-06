How to get the free Explorer Emilie skin in LEGO Fortnite

Hot on the heels of the Big Bang Event, Epic Games is this week releasing three brand new modes in Fortnite. Alongside the upcoming launch of Chapter 5 Season 1, Fortnite is also getting a Rocket League-style racing mode, a rhythm action mode inspired by Rock Band, and a free LEGO Fortnite mode.

The new survival mode inspired by the iconic line of toys will transform any Fortnite skin you already own into a LEGO version of it. At launch, over 1,200 skins will have a LEGO Style in addition to its regular Fortnite look.

If you want to get ready for the LEGO Fortnite release date on Thursday 7 December 2023, you can also claim a free LEGO Explorer Emilie skin by signing up to the LEGO Insiders program. Here's how you can claim the free cosmetic.

How to get the free LEGO Fortnite Explorer Skin

To get the LEGO Explorer Emilie skin in Fortnite, you need to sign-up to LEGO Insiders and link your account to your Epic Games login. The LEGO loyalty scheme is free to join, and you can link these accounts before the LEGO Fortnite mode launches. The skin will be available in your locker once the LEGO Fortnite experience is live.

How to link LEGO Insiders and Fortnite

Not sure how to link your LEGO Insiders and Fortnite accounts? Here's a step-by-step guide:

Head to the LEGO Insiders website and sign-up if you're not already a member. If you're already a member skip to the next step. Image credit: VG247/LEGO Make sure you're logged into your account on the LEGO Insiders website. Then, visit the Epic Games Store. Click the profile button in the top right. Image credit: VG247/Epic Games On the next screen, select the LEGO symbol. Image credit: VG247/Epic Games You will then need to enter your login details for the Epic Games account you use to play Fortnite.

And that's it! If you linked your LEGO Insiders account successfully to your Epic Games profile, then the Explorer Emilie skin will be added to your Locker when LEGO Fortnite launches.

If you're not sure whether the accounts were linked, head to your Account page on the Epic Games Store website and then select 'Apps and Accounts'. If your LEGO Insiders account has been linked you'll see it listed.

That's it for our guide on the LEGO Fortnite Explorer Emilie skin. For more on LEGO Fortnite, find out what to expect from the new mode with our page on the LEGO Fortnite leaks. Check out also the LEGO Fortnite announcement trailer to help you get hyped for the mode! If you're looking for more content on Fortnite's next season, then head to our pages on the Fortnite Chapter 5 launch trailer and where to find Peter Griffin in Fortnite.