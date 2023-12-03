Fortnite continues its ambitions to be everything with new games from Lego, Rocket League, and Rock Band devs

Epic Games is continuing its quest to make Fortnite an everything game, as it announces Lego Fortnite and more.

Earlier this week, the launch of Fortnite Chapter 5 brought with it Solid Snake, Peter Griffin, and Eminem in the game's first live event in almost a year. It ended with the game's OG Island being sucked into a black hole again (even if Epic has promised it plans to bring it back next year), but the biggest announcements were a trio of new games all playable within Fortnite itself: Lego Fortnite, which looks to be… well, Fortnite, but everything's made out of Lego, Rocket Racing, which yes, does have a connection to Rocket League, and Fortnite Festival, a rhythm game that fans of Guitar Hero will find something familiar in.

As detailed by Epic, Lego Fortnite is "the ultimate survival crafting LEGO adventure. It introduces vast, open worlds where the magic of LEGO building and Fortnite collide. Designed for people of all ages to enjoy together, the game will encourage creativity, experimentation and collaboration through play." This'll be the first new "digital play experience" that players will be able to try out, as it's arriving in-game next week, December 7. Plus, over 1200 of your outfits will have a Lego version of them, though collab costumes don't appear to have been confirmed yet.

Rocket Racing is "a supersonic arcade racer where players drift, fly, and boost with friends through an ever-growing selection of tracks." This one's actually being developed by Rocket League developer Psyonix, and you'll be able to jump into this one December 8. Lastly, Fortnite Festival is a "new music game where players can play in a band with friends or perform solo on stage with hit music by their favourite artists," and is made by Rock Band developer Harmonix, available December 9.

Personally, I find Epic's ambitions to make Fortnite a game for everyone a little bit terrifying, though I am curious to see how it pans out. You do have to wonder if Lego Fortnite is to alleviate concerns over the game's younger audience members, but I doubt it'll stop all of them from continuing to chug jugs.