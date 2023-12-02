Fortnite Chapter 5 launch trailer shows off familiar faces, new weapon mods, train battle, more

With the Big Bang event featuring Eminem over, Epic Games has released the launch trailer for Fortnite Chapter 5: Season One - Underground.

Underground has a new island in Battle Royale with points of interests that feature the factions of The Society versus the Underground. You wil seek revenge over the kidnapping of Peely using a fresh arsenal of weapons and items.

Fortnite Battle Royale Chapter 5 Launch Trailer

Vaults will feature Mod Benches, which have mods available for many weapons in exchange for Bars. You can add mods to your weapons that reduce recoil, increase mag capacity, and more - just know that not every mod works with every weapon.

With the new season comes the Big Bang Battle Pass, full of new cosmetics.

The Outfits are Underground underdogs and The Society’s crooked. You’ll auto-unlock Hope, who is part of The Underground. When you progress through the Battle Pass you will unlock more outfits. These are Oscar, Vengeance Jones, Nisha, Montague, Peter Griffin, and Valeria.

Looking over the video, it appears a new dance emote will be available, because, you know, the bird is the word and all that.

Fornite Chapter 5: Season One launches on Sunday, December 3.