If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
LAUGH AND CRY

Leaked Fortnite promo seems to confirm Peter Griffin and Solid Snake for next season

That's an interesting combination.

Solid Snake (SSBB) / Peter Griffin
Image credit: Nintendo/Konami/FOX
Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley-Jackson News Editor
Published on

Looks like Family Guy's Peter Griffin and Metal Gear's Solid Snake are coming to Fortnite when Chapter 5: Season 1 - Underground drops.

The characters will be part of the upcoming Battle Pass, it seems.

The promo image was posted by X user and unofficial Fortnite news account ShiinaBR (via IGN).

In the image, you can see Snake in the background looking his usual self, but in the foreground is Peter Griffin looking rather svelt in a tuxedo compared to how he usually appears, as we all know he's a bit of a chunky monkey. Maybe his character skin is based on his appearance in Season 2, Episode 17, after he underwent plastic surgery and became one of the beautiful people. However, that's not the case either, as his face is still rather round.

Anyway, it looks like both he and Metal Gear's main fella are coming to the game. Other characters are shown in the image, but we can't really make them out as it's a grainy image.

The new chapter and season will follow the end of Season OG on December 2, culminating with a live event featuring an in-game concert from Eminem. Called The Big Bang event, it kicks off at 10am PT, 2pm ET, 7pm UK.

Sign in and unlock a world of features

Get access to commenting, homepage personalisation, newsletters, and more!

In this article
Follow a topic and we'll email you when we write an article about it.

Fortnite

Android, iOS, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Mac, Nintendo Switch

Related topics
Action Adventure Android Epic Games iOS Mac Nintendo Switch PC PS4 PS5 RPG
See 4 more Shooter Strategy Xbox One Xbox Series X/S
About the Author
Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson

News Editor

Stephany is VG247’s News Editor, with 22 years experience (with 15 of them at VG247). With a brain that lacks adhesive ducks, the ill-tempered, chaotic neutral fembot does her best to bring you the most interesting gaming news. She is also unofficially the site’s Lord of the Rings/Elder Scrolls Editor.

Comments