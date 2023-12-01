Leaked Fortnite promo seems to confirm Peter Griffin and Solid Snake for next season

Looks like Family Guy's Peter Griffin and Metal Gear's Solid Snake are coming to Fortnite when Chapter 5: Season 1 - Underground drops.

The characters will be part of the upcoming Battle Pass, it seems.

The promo image was posted by X user and unofficial Fortnite news account ShiinaBR (via IGN).

In the image, you can see Snake in the background looking his usual self, but in the foreground is Peter Griffin looking rather svelt in a tuxedo compared to how he usually appears, as we all know he's a bit of a chunky monkey. Maybe his character skin is based on his appearance in Season 2, Episode 17, after he underwent plastic surgery and became one of the beautiful people. However, that's not the case either, as his face is still rather round.

Anyway, it looks like both he and Metal Gear's main fella are coming to the game. Other characters are shown in the image, but we can't really make them out as it's a grainy image.

BREAKING: CHAPTER 5 BATTLE PASS LEAKED ON XBOX



(Image by @MGA_Lani) pic.twitter.com/Bje3m87bH4 — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) December 1, 2023

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

The new chapter and season will follow the end of Season OG on December 2, culminating with a live event featuring an in-game concert from Eminem. Called The Big Bang event, it kicks off at 10am PT, 2pm ET, 7pm UK.