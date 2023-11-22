Someone call 2004, Fortnite's next big event looks set to feature Eminem

Fortnite’s next big live event, dubbed “The Big Bang’, will take place on December 2, and, in addition to bringing about “a new beginning” for the game, looks like it’ll feature a cameo from rapper Eminem.

Yes, that Eminem. The guy who was very cheeky and popular in the late 90s and early 2000s, and has remained kind of cheeky and popular ever since. He can still do a decent tease though, as the grandmothers of the world have found out.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Following a bunch of speculation that Mr Nem might be participating in the event or at least receiving his own in-game skin, the rapper has shared a teaser for his arrival in Fortnite on Twitter. In the short clip, we get a nice shot of the Earth that soon zooms in on a family’s television, which is soon emblazoned with the Fortnite logo followed by a backwards letter E.

In the background, a few lines from Eminem’s 2020 hit ‘Tone Deaf’ can be heard and wouldn’t you know, it’s the bit that mentions being “at the crib, playin' Fortnite with your grandma”. The caption provided by Mr S Shady alludes to this, declaring “calling all grandmas 12.2”, with those numbers matching up with the date now pencilled in for The Big Bang.

🛰 calling all grandmas 12.2 pic.twitter.com/5WhalpnOEW — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) November 21, 2023 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

So yeah, you should probably get ready to witness something just as weird as Eminem’s bizarre 2022 VMA performance with Snoop Dogg if you’re planning on jumping into the event with a party of up to four friends.

Before you say goodbye to the game’s current retro state in favour of something that might also boast a bit of LEGO and Rocket League-style via some other rumoured collaborations, you’ll have a short window to prepare your outfit. As outlined in the official blog post about the event, it “will be available in the Battle Royale tile in Discover 30 minutes prior, so you can jump in before the event starts to gear up with any of your cosmetics.”

Following a recent backlash to the introduction of age-restrictions that stopped some cosmetics from being used on certain islands, Epic Games has confirmed that: “you can use any cosmetic at our next big in-game event”.

It also revealed: “Until we have our long-term solution, cosmetic gating will be off for the majority of cosmetics, starting with the v28.00 update.”

So, feel free to dress as your favourite not-quite-PG fortniter as you check out what Eminem-based madness The Big Bang might offer.