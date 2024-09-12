Xbox is bringing back classic friend requests, so someone you've spent five hours playing Fortnite with can tell you it's not that deep by ignoring them

As though it's sensed that Space Marine 2 has dragged us back to the 360 era vibes-wise, Xbox has announced that , as part of what it's dubbed "an updated friends and followers experience", it's bringing back a traditional friend request system reminiscent of the one it had it had back in the day.

Yes, this means that you'll be able to learn even more clearly that that random you think you've formed a bond with doesn't want to be associated with you for more than the few hours they already have. It's ok, it's not you, it's them.

"We’re thrilled to announce the return of friend requests," the console maker wrote in a blog post about the coming change, "Now, you can easily send, accept, or delete friend requests, making it simpler to connect with others. Friends are now a two-way, invite-approved relationship, giving you more control and flexibility. Meanwhile, following someone remains a one-way connection, allowing you to stay updated with their shared content, whether it’s another player, club, or game."

It added that it'll be letting Alpha Skip-Ahead users on Xbox consoles and folks that are part of the PC Gaming preview on Windows PCs and handhelds start trying out the change this week, and will be sharing more info on a full rollout of the new system "later this year".

Oh, and before you worry about losing all of your social clout as part of the change, Xbox has conmfirmed that existing friends will remain so when switching between this and the social media-style follower system the console maker has been running with since 2013.

As alluded to earlier, what it will probably do is make the rejection of having someone leave your request to be buddies on read after you've spent ages building up chemistry and gaining the kind of uncomfortably intimate knowledge of each other usually reserved for couples who've lived together for 40 years sting just that much more.

'Remember what we had together, that time we ran into each other in Reckless Railways, and you didn't try and run me over with your Cybertruck even though I'd had to go AFK to open the door to accept a takeway delivery, then we ended up battling it out as the final two?' That's what you'll say the next time you encounter them in Fortnite, probably during a Metallica concert or something of that nature, the wound of not being officially certified friends gaping in a fashion that stings a bit more than not getting followed back would.

Are you glad to see Xbox bringing back friend requests? Let us know below.